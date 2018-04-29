Kenya fails to replicate 2016 heroics as Shujaa slump to New Zealand in Singapore

By Japheth Ogila: Sunday, April 29th 2018 at 11:59 GMT +3 | Sports
Kenya Sevens player with a New Zealand player after the match. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya Sevens have failed to pull a performance which is a replica of 2016 Singapore HSBC Series after Shujaa Sevens slumped to New Zealand with a narrow 17-7 in the Singapore Sevens tournament.

Kenya went down 12-7 in the Sunday morning encounter, and later on finished the match without pulling a come-back. A valiant fight from the New Zealand side saw them add five more points on the score which condemned the Shujaa Sevens to defeat.

Earlier on at dawn on Sunday, Shujaa had prevailed over France with 34-0 thrashing before beating USA 33-14.

Kenya went into the tournament with 2016 memories when they lifted the trophy at the Singapore HSBC Series and could have been upbeat for a similar performance.

