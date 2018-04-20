Fact file on Arsene Wenger

By AFP: Friday, April 20th 2018 at 15:20 GMT +3 | Football

Factfile on Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after the Frenchman announced on Friday he will leave the club at the end of the season after almost 22 years in charge:

Name: Arsene Wenger

Date of birth: October 22, 1949

Place of birth: Strasbourg, France

Age: 68

Playing career

Position: defender

Clubs: Mutzig (1969-73/FRA), Mulhouse (1973-75/FRA), ASPV Strasbourg (1975-78/FRA), RC Strasbourg (1978-81/FRA)

Honours

Ligue 1: 1978-79

Managerial career

Clubs: Nancy (1984-87/FRA), Monaco (1987-94/FRA), Nagoya Grampus Eight (1995-96/JPN), Arsenal (1996-2018/ENG)

Honours

Ligue 1: 1987-88

French Cup: 1990-91

Emperor's Cup: 1995

J-League Super Cup: 1996

Premier League (3): 1997-98, 2001-02, 2003-04

FA Cup (7): 1997-98, 2001-02, 2002-03, 2004-05, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17

Community Shield (7): 1998, 1998, 2002, 2004, 2014, 2015, 2017

Individual awards

J-League Manager of the Year: 1995

Premier League Manager of the Year: 1998, 2002, 2004

League Managers' Association (LMA) Manager of the Year: 2002, 2004

International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) World Coach of the Decade: 2000-2010

BBC Sports Personality of the Year Coach Award: 2002, 2004

France Football French Manager of the Year: 2008

Other

French Legion d'Honneur: 2002

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE): 2003

Related Topics: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger
LATEST STORIES
Fact file on Arsene Wenger
Fact file on Arsene Wenger
Football 1 hour ago
Exclusive: Inside Ali Kiba’s sh50 million wedding
Exclusive: Inside Ali Kiba’s sh50 million wedding
Swimming 8 hours ago
“We are good without him!” Swedish star wants Zlatan out of World Cup squad
“We are good without him!” Swedish star wants Zlatan out of World Cup squad
Gossip & Rumours 16 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
“We are good without him!” Swedish star wants Zlatan out of World Cup squad
“We are good without him!” Swedish star wants Zlatan out of World Cup squad
Gossip & Rumours 16 hours ago
Moses rescues wobbling Chelsea against Burnley
Moses rescues wobbling Chelsea against Burnley
Football 16 hours ago
Jose Mourinho leaks names of three players to start against Tottenham in FA Cup
Jose Mourinho leaks names of three players to start against Tottenham in FA Cup
Football 16 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES