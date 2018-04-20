Fact file on Arsene Wenger

Friday, April 20th 2018 at 15:20 GMT +3 | Football By AFP:

Factfile on Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after the Frenchman announced on Friday he will leave the club at the end of the season after almost 22 years in charge:

Name: Arsene Wenger

Date of birth: October 22, 1949

Place of birth: Strasbourg, France

Age: 68

Playing career

Position: defender

Clubs: Mutzig (1969-73/FRA), Mulhouse (1973-75/FRA), ASPV Strasbourg (1975-78/FRA), RC Strasbourg (1978-81/FRA)

Honours

Ligue 1: 1978-79

Managerial career

Clubs: Nancy (1984-87/FRA), Monaco (1987-94/FRA), Nagoya Grampus Eight (1995-96/JPN), Arsenal (1996-2018/ENG)

Honours

Ligue 1: 1987-88

French Cup: 1990-91

Emperor's Cup: 1995

J-League Super Cup: 1996

Premier League (3): 1997-98, 2001-02, 2003-04

FA Cup (7): 1997-98, 2001-02, 2002-03, 2004-05, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17

Community Shield (7): 1998, 1998, 2002, 2004, 2014, 2015, 2017

Individual awards

J-League Manager of the Year: 1995

Premier League Manager of the Year: 1998, 2002, 2004

League Managers' Association (LMA) Manager of the Year: 2002, 2004

International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) World Coach of the Decade: 2000-2010

BBC Sports Personality of the Year Coach Award: 2002, 2004

France Football French Manager of the Year: 2008

Other

French Legion d'Honneur: 2002

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE): 2003