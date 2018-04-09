Harry Kane desperate for dubious goals- because he's determined to catch Mo Salah

By Mirror Monday, April 9th 2018 at 08:59
Christian Eriksen celebrates with teammate Harry Kane against Stoke City. [Photo: Courtesy]

Harry Kane was in full flow when Christian Eriksen emerged behind him from the players’ entrance.

“Stop going on about the goal please,” he teased his Tottenham pal as he walked past.

Kane was not at that moment, but he remains adamant that Eriksen’s free-kick brushed his right shoulder for Spurs’ second goal.

The Premier League disagreed and awarded it to the Dane, although ­Tottenham could appeal to its dubious goals panel.

Kane tweeted Match of the Day’s Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer for their ­support and, as members of the strikers’ union, they sided with the England ­hitman.

Kane insisted: “I swear on my daughter’s life that I touched the ball, but there’s nothing I can do.

“If they can turn it around, they can turn it around. If they take my word, they take my word. The most important thing is that we won the game.”

Kane is fighting so hard because the goal would be hugely significant for him.

Not only would it end his mini-drought ­stretching back to ­February 25, it would take his tally to 36, which would be his best for a ­season.

Kane remains on 24 ­top-flight goals, five behind Liverpool’s Mo Salah, and is ­determined to overhaul him to claim a third ­successive Golden Boot, despite the Premier League’s unhelpful ­intervention.

“Yeah, I still believe I can do it,” said Kane. ­“Whatever happens, there are still games to go.

“As a striker, it would be great to win the Golden Boot again and I will keep working hard until the end of the season.”

But Kane’s bigger goal is to ensure that Spurs record a third-­successive top-four finish for the first time since their glory days of the early 1960s.

That would be a sign of their continued progress under manager Mauricio ­Pochettino, who became the first non-European coach to clock up 200 ­Premier League games at the bet365 Stadium.

Spurs are the form team and the classy Eriksen put them on their way to a sixth straight win when he slotted home from Dele Alli’s pass with the Stoke defence napping.

Mame Diouf levelled after capitalising on a Hugo Lloris mistake before Eriksen/Kane – take your pick – netted the winner.

“The Chelsea game was massive to create that gap,” added Kane. “Now it is ­important we finish strong and we’ve got a big game against Man City next.

“We’ve got to make sure we don’t take our foot off the gas and the gaffer is very good at that, ­motivating the players and making sure we stay on it.

“It’s just the mindset he has instilled into us that we train hard every day, giving 110 per cent. No one takes their foot off the pedal.”

 

