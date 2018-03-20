Lionel Messi once again a target of ISIS propaganda ahead of 2018 Russia World Cup

By Japheth Ogila Tuesday, March 20th 2018 at 18:35
Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona in a past game. [Photo: Courtesy]

Lionel “Leo” Messi made a resounding statement by pulling stellar performance against the struggling English champions Chelsea in Uefa Champions League, perhaps just to remind the world of his caliber.

The short agile Argentine is both a brand and a legend in the world of soccer after having set and broken his own records.

All eyes are on Messi and his nemesis and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, as soccer fans salivate for the World Cup set for June in Russia.

But now, Messi’s stature has transformed him into a succulent fodder and a target of the international terrorist group ISIS, which is using his image to promote their propagandist veiled in threats.

Scary manipulated image showing Lionel Messi being tortured by ISIS militia.[Photo: Courtesy]

Their latest photo-shopped picture shows Lionel Messi on his knees, clad in orange jumpsuit with a hooded ISIS executioner holding him with his hair.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

The image has been manipulated to the extent that 2018 World Cup Russia logo is included, albeit slightly changed.

Moscow’s Lukhniki Stadium has been made the background perhaps just to bring the emotional feel to the soccer lovers at how the terrorist group is averse to soccer.

On top of the duo is a grotesque message which goes:

“So strike (them) upon the necks and from them every fingertip.”

This is not the first time that the terrorist group has used the Argentine captain in their hate and scaremongering messages.

In September last year, a picture emerged showing Messi behind bars, looking frail, tortured and blood gushing from his left eye. According to the Dailymail, this portrait appeared at the time that a pro-ISIS entity known as the Wafa Media Foundation published warnings threatening to scuttle the tournament.

Another manipulated picture showing Lionel Messi behind bars. [Photo: Courtesy]
Another manipulated picture showed Neymar (L) being persecuted too, with Messi lying lifeless. [Photo: Courtesy]

Another photo shopped picture emerged showing Messi on the ground lifeless as his former teammate Neymar cried in the hands of the executioner.

Cristiano Ronaldo's manipulated picture showing him being executed. [Photo: Courtesy]

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has also fallen victim of the same gambit, where his image was misused to promote fear among the soccer lovers by the terrorist group staging attacks in Middle East.

ISIS once attacked St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city killing around 14 people in April last year using a bomb that was detonated underground.

St. Petersburg is set to play pivotal role in housing most teams that will take part in the tournament in June.

LIONEL MESSI ISIS THREATS PROPAGANDA RUSSIA WORLD CUP 2018
Next Story
French Ligue 1 giants facing possible European ban after UEFA charges
RELATED STORIES
Lionel Messi 'to quit' international football if Argentina fail to win 2018 World Cup
Messi worried teammate won't succeed at Barcelona
Five records Messi and Ronaldo have never broken
LATEST STORIES
Lukaku gives advice to Sanchez who has scored just once since joining Man Utd from Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku has told Alexis Sanchez that his ...

Lionel Messi becomes a ‘target’ of ISIS ahead of 2018 Russia World Cup

Messi’s stature has transformed him into a fodder for the international terrorist group ISIS which is using his image promote their threats.

French Ligue 1 giants facing possible European ban after UEFA charges

UEFA said the charges centre on racist behaviour and crowd disturbances. The club already have a suspended two-year ban hanging over them.

Jose Mourinho re-motivates his ‘afraid’ players in an emotional speech

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reportedly made an emotional plea to his ‘afraid’ United players before the international break

Cristiano Ronaldo given new nickname by Portuguese team-mates

Former Manchester United winger Cristiano Ronaldo has landed a new nickname from his Portugal team-mates

Manchester United star Paul Pogba reveals he wants to play with Neymar one day

Manchester United star Paul Pogba reveals he wants to play with Neymar one day

More Stories
Lionel Messi becomes a ‘target’ of ISIS ahead of 2018 Russia World Cup

Messi’s stature has transformed him into a fodder for the international terrorist group ISIS which is using his image promote their threats.

Jose Mourinho re-motivates his ‘afraid’ players in an emotional speech

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reportedly made an emotional plea to his ‘afraid’ United players before the international break

Cristiano Ronaldo given new nickname by Portuguese team-mates

Former Manchester United winger Cristiano Ronaldo has landed a new nickname from his Portugal team-mates

Blow to Chelsea and United as Lewandowski agrees personal terms with new club

Robert Lewandowski is set to force his way out of Bayern Munich in the summer

Jose Mourinho interested in another Arsenal star in the summer

Manchester United signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January after the Chilean ran down his contract forcing the Gunners to cash in on him before h

Roberto Firmino reveals exactly how Phillipe Coutinho's move to Barcelona affected Liverpool

Roberto Firmino has opened up on how Phillipe Coutinho's January departure affected Liverpool.

Lionel Messi 'to quit' international football if Argentina fail to win 2018 World Cup

Lionel Messi has indicated he will retire from international football if Argentina don't win this summer's World Cup.

Man United fans make complaint to FA over Tottenham's 'unfair advantage' ahead of semi-final

Manchester United fans have suggested the venue of this season's FA Cup semi-finals should be changed for fairness.

Jose Mourinho to raid Chelsea for record-breaking defender in summer reinforcements

Manchester United could reportedly make a swoop on Chelsea for the second successive summer, this time for Spaniard versatile star.

Secret reasons emerge on why Neymar ‘wants to quit PSG’

Neymar has only been at Paris Saint-Germain for seven months after his world record move but is already searching for the exit door this summer

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Cristiano Ronaldo given new nickname by Portuguese team-mates

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

  • Lionel Messi becomes a ‘target’ of ISIS ahead of 2018 Russia World Cup

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

  • French Ligue 1 giants facing possible European ban after UEFA charges

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

  • Jose Mourinho re-motivates his ‘afraid’ players in an emotional speech

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

  • Blow to Chelsea and United as Lewandowski agrees personal terms with new club

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

  • Memphis Depay reveals why he flopped at Manchester United

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

  • Manchester United star Paul Pogba reveals he wants to play with Neymar one day

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

  • Jose Mourinho interested in another Arsenal star in the summer

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

  • Lukaku gives advice to Sanchez who has scored just once since joining Man Utd from Arsenal

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia returned into the country Tuesday morning after losing 1 0 to esperance away in Tunisia
    156 golfers to take part in Kenya open 2018
    KTN Leo - 19th March 2018 - Wanariadha wa Kenya warejea kutoka Algeria
    Afc Leopards wamejongea uongozi wa ligi kuu