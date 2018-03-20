Lionel Messi once again a target of ISIS propaganda ahead of 2018 Russia World Cup

345

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona in a past game. [Photo: Courtesy]

Lionel “Leo” Messi made a resounding statement by pulling stellar performance against the struggling English champions Chelsea in Uefa Champions League, perhaps just to remind the world of his caliber.

The short agile Argentine is both a brand and a legend in the world of soccer after having set and broken his own records.

All eyes are on Messi and his nemesis and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, as soccer fans salivate for the World Cup set for June in Russia.

But now, Messi’s stature has transformed him into a succulent fodder and a target of the international terrorist group ISIS, which is using his image to promote their propagandist veiled in threats. Scary manipulated image showing Lionel Messi being tortured by ISIS militia.[Photo: Courtesy]

Their latest photo-shopped picture shows Lionel Messi on his knees, clad in orange jumpsuit with a hooded ISIS executioner holding him with his hair.

The image has been manipulated to the extent that 2018 World Cup Russia logo is included, albeit slightly changed.

Moscow’s Lukhniki Stadium has been made the background perhaps just to bring the emotional feel to the soccer lovers at how the terrorist group is averse to soccer.

On top of the duo is a grotesque message which goes:

“So strike (them) upon the necks and from them every fingertip.”

This is not the first time that the terrorist group has used the Argentine captain in their hate and scaremongering messages.

In September last year, a picture emerged showing Messi behind bars, looking frail, tortured and blood gushing from his left eye. According to the Dailymail, this portrait appeared at the time that a pro-ISIS entity known as the Wafa Media Foundation published warnings threatening to scuttle the tournament. Another manipulated picture showing Lionel Messi behind bars. [Photo: Courtesy] Another manipulated picture showed Neymar (L) being persecuted too, with Messi lying lifeless. [Photo: Courtesy]

Another photo shopped picture emerged showing Messi on the ground lifeless as his former teammate Neymar cried in the hands of the executioner. Cristiano Ronaldo's manipulated picture showing him being executed. [Photo: Courtesy]

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has also fallen victim of the same gambit, where his image was misused to promote fear among the soccer lovers by the terrorist group staging attacks in Middle East.

ISIS once attacked St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city killing around 14 people in April last year using a bomb that was detonated underground.

St. Petersburg is set to play pivotal role in housing most teams that will take part in the tournament in June.