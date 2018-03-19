Esperance dumps Gor Mahia out of CAF Champions League by a solitary goal

By Japheth Ogila Monday, March 19th 2018 at 11:35
Esperance and Gor Mahia players lining up before the return leg match in Tunis. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia made an exit out of CAF Champions League tournament after they slumped to Tunisian outfit Esperance by a solitary goal on Sunday night.

Esperance midfielder and attacker Anice Badri pounced on the opportunity to gift the Ligue 1 and Tunisian giants the lead on the 21st minute. This goal would then prove pivotal and as the match winner for the hosts.

However, the game saw many players booked for making hard tackles. Esperance side had three players seeing yellow. Those were Sameh Derbali, Saad Bguir and Frank Kom. On the visitors’ side, Joash Abong’o and Ernest Wendo also got booked hence decorating the game with emotions.

Played under tension where both sides feared losing the grip of progressing to the next stage, the emotions spilled to the touchlines with Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr and his Esperance counterpart Ben Yahia engaging in arguments.  

Unidentified Gor Mahia player fleeing to safety after the match. [Photo: Courtesy]

Allegations have also emerged that Gor Mahia players and technical team were attacked by the home fans after the match. Gor Mahia have been fans sharing pictures showing commotion including an unnamed K'Ogalo player fleeing commotion amidst the presence on security officers. Fans are calling for investigation into the issue by the football governing body CAF.

K’Ogalo failed to break the Esperance defence and the Kenyan outfit will have to embark on the drawing board on how best they can make a mark on the international stage. The league leaders are expected to jet back soon ahead of a match against Vihiga United.

More to follow…

