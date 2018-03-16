Champions League draw results

By Odero Charles Friday, March 16th 2018 at 15:12
The Champions League draw held in Nyon on Friday
 

Draw for the Champions League quarter-finals made by UEFA on Friday.

Two English teams have been paired together!
Liverpool vs Man City - a Premier League derby!
Juventus vs Real Madrid
Sevilla vs Bayern Munich
Roma have been handed a clash against Messi and co
Barcelona vs Roma

Juventus were given a chance to avenge last year's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid when they two sides were drawn together for the quarter-finals of this year's competition on Friday.

The Serie A side, beaten 4-1 in Cardiff last season, will host the first leg in Turin following the draw at UEFA headquarters.

The last eight also produced an all English pairing as Liverpool were thrown together with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

In the other ties, Barcelona will face AS Roma, bringing back unhappy memories for the Italian side who lost 6-1 on their last visit to Camp Nou, and Sevilla will take on Bayern Munich.

-additional reuters

