What Jose Mourinho said to Manchester United players who cried in the changing room after defeat by Sevilla

By Mirror Thursday, March 15th 2018 at 20:28
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Jose Mourinho had a message for his players who were crying following Manchester United's defeat by Sevilla on Tuesday.

A number of Red Devils stars were inconsolable in the home changing room after the game, after United crashed out the Champions League in the Round of 16.

Mourinho was rather defensive in his post-match press conference, deflecting the blame from himself and pointing to the club's previous failures under Sir Alex Ferguson.

But he didn't lay into his Manchester United team in the way some may have expected following their flat performance.

Instead, according to The Times, he shouldered the blame and told the players not to feel down about the defeat as it was on him.

"When we win, we all win," the Portuguese manager reportedly told his team, adding: "When we lose, I lose alone."

Manchester United drew 0-0 with Sevilla in the first leg of their last-16 tie out in Spain, and were expected to blow the La Liga side away at Old Trafford.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

But they started the game tentatively, and little of note happened in the first 45 minutes of the contest.

In the second half Sevilla manager Vincenzo Montella introduced Wissam Ben Yedder, who provided the match the spark it needed.

He netted twice in a matter of minutes to send his side into the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in 60 years.

