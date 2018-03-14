Arsenal's women out to show the guys how it's done with League Cup final victory over Manchester City

By Mirror Wednesday, March 14th 2018 at 00:00
Arsenal and Manchester City ladies playing in a past game. [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal have a chance for revenge over Manchester City when they square off for the Continental Cup final — the League Cup of the women's game.

But just like the clubs' fellas when they met in the Carabao Cup final two weeks ago, City are ahead of the Gunners in the league and are favourites to retain their trophy in Wednesday's match in Wycombe.

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro took over in November, and the 48-year-old Aussie is trying to get his new club back to the top of the women’s game in the face of strong competition from City and Women’s Super League leaders Chelsea.

But that is where the similarities end which is something Montemurro is trying to address to help the women’s game gain more of a level footing with their multi-billion pound counterparts in the Premier League.

Montemurro said: “It’s an ongoing question. The thing that I grapple with is that it should just be normal, normal with elite athletes, whether they are footballers or hockey players, male or female, should be on an equal footing.

“Are we going to achieve that quickly? No, obviously not. The disparity of wages and wage structures is huge. I would just like to see the bridging of elite sportspeople. I don’t understand why there is this huge disparity.

“I grapple with the abnormality and the way that elite sportspeople, sportsmen and sportswomen should be treated because they all put in the hard yards, the same hard work and they should be treated equally.”

Montemurro joined Arsenal from Australia's Melbourne City, where he enjoyed great success Down Under. But when the Gunners came calling he jumped at the chance, even though they have fallen behind City and Chelsea.

He said: “When a club like Arsenal - I’ve been a fan all my life - come calling then it’s too good to refuse and I’m still humbled, still scratching myself every time I walk into the facility with a mixture of disbelief and it feeling it a bit surreal but it’s an honour to be here.

“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved so far, getting us back within striking distance of the league, we’re in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, so the momentum will hopefully carry through, hope we’ll keep growing and we can strike first with the first trophy of the season.”

 

ARSENAL LADIES MANCHESTER CITY LEAGUE CUP FINAL
Next Story
Facebook, Amazon frontrunners angling for sports live streaming rights
RELATED STORIES
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang discloses reason for frustrating start to life at Arsenal
Poor attendances at Arsenal home games a worry for Wenger
Mesut Ozil breaks Eric Cantona’s record as Arsenal fly at Emirates
LATEST STORIES
DON’T MISS! Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE Today

KTN Home channel will broadcast live BIG Champions League match between ....

Arsenal women team ready to show Wenger and co how it’s against Man City in League Cup final

Arsenal have a chance for revenge over Manchester City when they square off for the Continental Cup final — the League Cup of the women's game.

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not happy with Arsenal fans

Arsenal's Premier League win over

Man United vs Sevilla…Confirmed lineups, predictions, Pogba and Martial benched

Manchester United will be making a stab to proceed to the quarterfinal of the Uefa Champions League round 16 as they take on Spanish side Sevilla.

Chinese club threatens to sue Barcelona over links to Spanish midfield maestro

Tianjin Quanjian have threatened legal action in a bid to stamp out speculation that Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta will soon be joining them.

Mourinho includes Pogba in United’s Champions League squad to face Sevilla

Paul Pogba was ruled out of last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford due to an injury he picked during a training session at Carrington

More Stories
DON’T MISS! Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE Today

KTN Home channel will broadcast live BIG Champions League match between ....

Arsenal women team ready to show Wenger and co how it’s against Man City in League Cup final

Arsenal have a chance for revenge over Manchester City when they square off for the Continental Cup final — the League Cup of the women's game.

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not happy with Arsenal fans

Arsenal's Premier League win over

Man United vs Sevilla…Confirmed lineups, predictions, Pogba and Martial benched

Manchester United will be making a stab to proceed to the quarterfinal of the Uefa Champions League round 16 as they take on Spanish side Sevilla.

Mourinho includes Pogba in United’s Champions League squad to face Sevilla

Paul Pogba was ruled out of last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford due to an injury he picked during a training session at Carrington

Here’s the Manchester United squad set to face Sevilla tonight

Manchester United squad vs Sevilla revealed

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang discloses reason for frustrating start to life at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in the winter transfer window

GUN DRAMA: League fixtures suspended after soccer boss takes gun unto pitch

League fixtures suspended after soccer boss takes gun unto pitch

Southampton sack Mauricio Pellegrino as Marco Silva emerges as favourite to take over at Saints

Southampton sack Mauricio Pellegrino as Marco Silva emerges as favourite to take over at Saints

Manchester United checks in at Lowry Hotel ahead of Sevilla Champions League clash just hours after WW2 bomb scare

The Manchester United squad checked into the Lowry Hotel on Monday evening just hours after a bomb scare in the city centre.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Spurs rally to beat Bournemouth but Kane suffers injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Sofapaka assistant coach Baraza backs strikers

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Why David Luiz could leave Chelsea

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Poor attendances at Arsenal home games a worry for Wenger

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Man Utd's Carrick to retire at end of the season

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang discloses reason for frustrating start to life at Arsenal

    Tue 13th Mar 2018

  • Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not happy with Arsenal fans

    Tue 13th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kenya prisons women’s volleyball team lost to Carthage from Tunisia
    Droo ya kombe la Chapa Dimba iliandaliwa jijini Nairobi
    Chipukizi wajitayarisha kwenye mashindano yatakayoandaliwa nchini Algeria
    Klabu ya Wazito FC inajiandaa kuchuana na AFC Leopards