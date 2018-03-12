Why there's poor attendances at Arsenal home games

By Reuters Monday, March 12th 2018 at 21:45
Poor attendances at Arsenal home games
 

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is worried by an apparent dip in attendance at the Emirates stadium in recent weeks but said he is confident the team will do “absolutely everything” to win back their fans.

British media reports said there were thousands of empty seats in Arsenal’s 3-0 Premier League win over Watford on Sunday despite the club selling 59,131 tickets, just short of their total capacity of 59,867 seats.

The stadium was a lot emptier in the 3-0 league defeat by Manchester City earlier this month although freezing conditions could have kept fans away on that day.

Wenger acknowledged that empty seats were a concern.

“Of course I worry because I want our fans to be behind our team and be happy,” Wenger told Standard Sport. “But after what happened in that week (against City) it’s a bit understandable.

“We are in a job where we have to get the fans on our side and do absolutely everything to achieve it. That’s what we want to do.”

Arsenal are sixth in the league with 48 points and face an uphill task to qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing in the top four.

“I don’t know how much negativity is out there. I focus on my job. I think I’ve shown in 22 years that I can do that, that I’ll respect everyone’s opinion and focus on my job with total commitment,” Wenger said.

Their hopes of participating in Europe’s elite competition next season hinge on winning the Europa League. Arsenal beat AC Milan 2-0 in the first leg of their last 16 clash and take on the Italians at home on Thursday.

ARSENAL MANAGER ARSENE WENGER EMIRATES STADIUM PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Next Story
Why David Luiz could leave Chelsea
RELATED STORIES
Man Utd's Carrick to retire at end of the season
Stoke City vs Man City...Probable lineups, predictions, Aguero injured, Guardiola’s Monday night curse and more
Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury
LATEST STORIES
Man Utd's Carrick to retire at end of the season

Manchester United star confirmed on Monday he will bring an end to his illustrious career at the end

Poor attendances at Arsenal home games a worry for Wenger

there were thousands of empty seats in Arsenal’s

Why David Luiz could leave Chelsea

Luiz has not featured in the Premier League for the Blues since

Wenger worried as Arsenal fans now boycott home games

Arsene Wenger is worried by an apparent dip in attendance at the Emirates stadium in recent weeks but said he is confident the team will get back.

Stoke City vs Man City...Probable lineups, predictions, Aguero injured, Guardiola’s Monday night curse and more

Manchester City are visiting the Bet365 Stadium today to take on ‘unpredictable’ Stoke City which they demolished 7-2 in first leg.

Mourinho unsure about availability of midfield star for Sevilla game

Manchester United are uncertain about midfielder Paul Pogba’s availability for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 clash with Sevilla.

More Stories
Man Utd's Carrick to retire at end of the season

Manchester United star confirmed on Monday he will bring an end to his illustrious career at the end

Poor attendances at Arsenal home games a worry for Wenger

there were thousands of empty seats in Arsenal’s

Why David Luiz could leave Chelsea

Luiz has not featured in the Premier League for the Blues since

Stoke City vs Man City...Probable lineups, predictions, Aguero injured, Guardiola’s Monday night curse and more

Manchester City are visiting the Bet365 Stadium today to take on ‘unpredictable’ Stoke City which they demolished 7-2 in first leg.

Mesut Ozil breaks Eric Cantona’s record as Arsenal fly at Emirates

Mesut Ozil has become the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League assists after setting up Shkodran Mustafi to score in Arsenal's win over Watford

Sofapaka assistant coach Baraza backs strikers

Batoto ba Mungu were held 0-0 by Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday in Machakos despite creating a flurry of chances.

Kenyan Premier League: Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

Spurs rally to beat Bournemouth but Kane suffers injury

Spurs beat Bournemouth 4-1 and move up to third place

Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss Monday's Premier League trip to

Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

Arsene Wenger received a welcome boost as Arsenal eased a little of the pressure on their beleaguered boss with a 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    30 athletes to represent Kenya at the continental championships in Algeria
    This year’s Barclays Kenya open golf championship to take place in Muthaiga golf club
    Scoreline: KPL action in Machakos
    Scoreline: County games in Nairobi