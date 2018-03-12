Carragher's fate hangs on the balance as he awaits investigation into the incident

By Japheth Ogila Monday, March 12th 2018 at 15:47
Jamie Carragher [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has been reportedly pulled out of analyzing Manchester United-Sevilla match, in Uefa Champions League tomorrow. This comes after the Sky Sports pundit was seen in a video spitting at a Manchester United fan, shortly after covering Liverpool 2-1 defeat to man United over the weekend.

The former England international has since apologized for his actions but explained that the 14-year old school girl and her father goaded him, provoking him to react unacceptably.

But in his statement, TV3 Executive Director Peter Nørrelund is said to have told the British press that the pundit will be out of tomorrow’s Uefa Champions League games as investigation is on-going.

He said:

"He should have been at Old Trafford tomorrow for United-Sevilla, and we have chosen to sit over. We have sent an employee to Liverpool so we can get the story from the horse's mouth."

He added that they are giving hearing to the former English international to explain himself after which they will make a decision on his fate. Nørrelund argues that Carragher ought to be offered hearing before any dismissal. Such would be more of a knee-jack reaction.

"It does not look cool. But we are all people. We would like to hear him about it and hear what happened. Let's get it in place first."

Carragher joined the Sky sports pundits bench after retiring from football in 2013. He has struck a good partnership with former Manchester United defender Gary Nevelle as they analyze the match days.

