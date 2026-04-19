Ruto, Githunguri and the heavy cost of defiling sacred Mau Mau ground

Elders and residents oppose construction of affordable houses on symbolic anti-colonial site. Development seen as disregard for deeply rooted community identity symbols.

President William Ruto is brilliant and politically cunning. His brilliance, however, lands him into the trap of arrogance which disregards the concerns of others. The feeling of the Ruto disregard is particularly heavy in Mount Kenya region whose voters enthusiastically elected him only to feel betrayed.

Among the reasons for people to feel betrayed and to grumble is the one that has socio-political and spiritual touch and is extremely egregious. With his wanton desecration of the sensitive Githunguri socio-political shrine that incubated the Mau Mau War, Ruto appears to be courting curses.