Colleges: Champs Kericho and Tambach face off in games

By Ben Ahenda Monday, March 12th 2018 at 00:00

Defending champions Kericho and rivals Tambach are favourites in the Rift Valley Teachers Training Colleges games that begin tomorrow at Moi, Baringo TTC grounds in Kabarnet.

Kericho, who won the overall title after clinching both men and women basketball and hockey titles, will not find it easy against Tambach, who offered formidable opposition last year.

Kericho also won last year's men’s handball and netball titles. Six institutions will line up for a fierce battle for tickets to the national games set for Eregi TTC in Kakamega from April 16.

Kenya Teachers Training Colleges Rift Valley Secretary General Duncan Okwaro said they had selected some of the best referees to officiate matches in the three-day competition.

“We have shopped for some of the best referees for this tournament and expect them to gives us their best professional services as we pick competent teams for the national championships next month,” Okwaro told Standard Sports.

The games, which will be hosted in four different grounds with the main venue at Moi TTC, Baringo, will be officially opened by the Baringo County Director of Education Willy Machoche.

Other venues for the games, whose theme is ‘Sports for National Cohesion and Integration', will be at Kapropita Girls, Kabarnet Boys High and Kituro Primary School.

In men’s football matches tomorrow, Chester will face Kericho while Madonna battle Mosoriot.

In handball, Tambach will play Mosoriot before Chester battle Moi TTC, Baringo in men’s matches.

In women's matches, Moi TTC, Baringo host Mosoriot as Chester face off with Kericho.                     

[Ben Ahenda]

