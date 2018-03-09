Massimiliano Allegri reveals the club he wants Juventus to avoid in quarters

By Robert Nyanja Friday, March 9th 2018 at 09:40
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri [Photo: Courtesy]

Juventus were on the verge of elimination at the hands of Tottenham after Son Heung-min 39th goal to make it 3-2 on aggregate in the second leg of the Champions League at Wembley.

The Old Lady were psyched up in the second-half of the match and the introduction of wing-backs Stephan Lichtsteiner and Kwadwo Asamoah ignited the momentum in their favour.

In the 64th minute of the game, Gonzalo Higuain scored for Juve before Paulo Dybala netted the deciding goal just three minutes later to knock Spurs out.

Gonzalo Higuain (L) and Paulo Dybala (R) scored for Juvemtus to knocke Spurs out of Champions League [Photo: Courtesy]

However, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri is praying and hoping to avoid Spanish giants Barcelona in the quarter-finals citing that his side have been meeting Barcelona in the league every year and it should now stop.

‘The only team that I don’t want are Barcelona, because, every year, Barcelona, Barcelona, Barcelona. Now stop!’ He told Viasport Fotball.

Juventus knocked the Catalans in the quarter-finals last term and lost in the final to Barca in 2015.

Allegri believes Real Madrid and Barcelona are the favourites to win the Champions League but will ensure they also compete.   

‘People talk about Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are perhaps up there with the favourites,’ he said.

‘But that doesn’t mean that we’re not going to be able to compete.

‘Bayern Munich are another team that can do some damage further down the line.

‘For the time being, we’re happy with where we are and happy to compete at this level.’ He added.

