Barcelona dealt a blow by latest Antoine Griezmann revelation

349

Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a move to Barcelona [Photo: Courtesy]

Barcelona have seemingly suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.

The French international has been tipped to joined the Catalans in the summer.

The 26-year-old has netted 23 goals for Atletico and France this season and there were reports that the Spanish giants would make a move for hi8m in January.

The speculation was so potent that Atletico to report Barcelona to UEFA and they were forced to issue a statement denying their bid for the star.

The Atletico star has been once again linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer. However, Spanish Journalist Pipi Estrada has claimed that Griezmann has been told that Atletico will match any wages that Barcelona would offer in hope of keeping him at the Wanda Metropolitano. Atletico Madrid chief executive officer Miguel Angel Gil Marin [Photo: Courtesy]

Atletico’s chief executive officer Miguel Angel Gil Marin is said to have made the revelation which could change the shape of the summer transfer market.

“Gil Marin has told Griezmann that they can offer him the same as Barca and has given him a rush,” Estrada told El Chiringuito TV.

“Griezmann has had a meeting with Gil Martin in which the conditions were laid out.” He added.

Griezmann is thought to be happy living in the Spanish capital with his family and the news will deal a harsh blow to Barcelona who were deemed as the favourites to sign the star. Barcelona have left with no option but to look elsewhere for another striker that can challenge Luis Suarez. Griezmann has also been tipped to join Pogba and Martial at United [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United have also for a long time been linked with signing the striker and reports indicates that the Red Devils are still interested and will try to struck a deal with him in the summer in a bid to bring him to Old Trafford to join his French teammates Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.