Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, AC Milan vs Inter Milan…predictions, injuries, tactics, probable lineups and much more

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, March 4th 2018 at 13:49
[Photo: Courtesy]

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Spanish league leaders Barcelona will welcome their rivals and followers in the league Atletico Madrid in a mouthwatering encounter, as the two clubs battle for three points to enlighten the race for the trophy.

Barcelona sit 5 points above Atletico with 66 points and 61 points respectively, as Real Madrid come third with 54 points.

The Catalans drew 1-1 in their last game against Las Palmas, as Atletico fired four goals past Leganes courtesy of Antoinne Griezmann.

The league leaders could miss the services of defenders Gerard Pique and Nelson Semedo as the duo had been reported to have picked up injuries. But in this match, the coach may choose to drop Paulinho in favour of his compatriot Philippe Coutinho to pull the strings on the left flank.

Tactical format: 4-3-3-Ernesto Valverde has preferred using the 4-3-3 format where he utilizes a triangle of three midfielders and three forwards.

Probable lineup: ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Coutinho

Atletico Madrid on the other side have been on a good run of form ever since Diego Costa started lining up front. The Rojiblancos have no serious problems at the moment.

Tactical format: 4-4-2- Diego Simeone prefers using two hit-men upfront and that would mean that both Diego Costa and Antoinne Griezmann are named in the squad. The 4-man midfield will be there to match-up the Barcelona’s possessive midfield players and win back the ball.

Prediction: This is a difficult match as both teams are strong and are firmly in the title race. There are chances of getting a draw in this match.

Verdict: Both teams will score.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan

Meanwhile, there is another top clash in the Italian top flight league, Serie A, which will determine the kinds of teams that will make it to the Uefa Champions League next season.

In-form AC Milan takes on Inter Milan at home in a San sitro derby, a kind of match that has many memories given the traditional rivalry between these two sides.

AC Milan are eyeing Europa League glory and have been handed a test in the form of faltering premier league side Arsenal.

Probable lineup: Donnarumma; Calabria, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Bonaventura, Biglia, Kessie; Suso, Kalinic, Calhanoglu

Inter Milan on the other hand are to treat this game as a must win for to sneak into top four. They currently sit fifth and one point below Lazio having played a game less.

Probable lineup: Handanovic; Cancelo, Miranda, Skriniar, D’Ambrosio; Gagliardini, Vecino; Karamoh, Candreva, Perisic, Icardi

Prediction: Milan derbies are tough matches and both teams will be cautious going into this game. This derby normally yield few goals.

Verdict: There are high chances of a draw in this game.

BIG GAMES: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, AC Milan vs Inter Milan…predictions, injuries, tactics, probable lineups and much more

