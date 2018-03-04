Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles' homeless mum sleeping in a 10ft storage unit

345

Ainsley Maitland-Niles playing in a past match [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles' mother has revealed she is homeless and living in a 10ft square metal storage box.

Jule Niles, 38, says she has to sneak past staff to sleep at a Big Yellow Storage warehouse just off the M25 in Hertfordshire.

Meanwhile her son lives in a £700,000 apartment with his brother Cordi in Finchley, North London.

“It’s a metal container with no windows or carpet. There is no toilet or washing facilities," Jule, a childcare worker, told The Sun On Sunday .

“My son Ainsley could buy me a flat with two weeks or two month’s wages.

"My son plays for Arsenal and I am homeless and in a storage unit."

Maitland-Niles is on a £30,000-a-week contract at Arsenal and has made 21 appearances for the Gunners this season.

Jule was involved a bust-up with Arsenal's chief negotiator Dick Law at a meeting over Maitland-Niles' future in March 2015.

She has also been accused of clashing with Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy during the England Under-21 international's loan spell there.

"It wouldn’t matter if Ainsley lost all the money tomorrow. He and Cordi are my sons and I love them. I just want them to know that.”

A source close to Maitland-Niles told The Sun of Sunday that he was unaware Jule had been living in a storage container, and that he has given her money and continues to do so.

Arsenal and Maitland-Niles declined to comment on the story.