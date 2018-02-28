Former Barcelona and Spain star dies

349

Quini played for Brcelona and Sporting Gijon in his football career [Photo: Courtesy]

Football world is in mourning after the eighth-highest scorer in Spain’s top flight Enrique Castro Quini died aged 68 following a heart attack close to his home in the northern city of Gijon.

Quini netted 231 league goals in 443 games for Sporting Gijon. He also notched 54 goals in 100 appearances for Barcelona and earned 35 caps for Spain playing at the 1978 and 1982 World Cups.

He won the Pichichi trophy five times for being the top scorer in La Liga between 1974 and 1982. This is more than either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

He won the Copa del Rey cup with Barcelona in 1980-81 and 1982-83 where he scored twice against his former club Sporting in the former final and the Cup Winners’ Cup in the 1981-82 season. Quini dies of heart attack aged 68 [Photo: Courtesy]

Barcelona won 6-0 against Hercules in 1981 in which he scored twice but their celebration was derailed after their striker Quini was kidnapped at gunpoint on his way to the airport to meet his wife and children.

He was released 25 days later unharmed but chose not to press charges at his captors and went on to finish as top scorer in La Liga that season.

Barcelona released a statement that read, ‘’Enrique Castro ‘Quini’ dies (1949-2018), player and legend of our Club. The Camp Nou will never forget your legacy, RIP.”

Enrique Castro 'Quini' dies (1949-2018), a player and legend of our Club. The Camp Nou will never forget your legacy. RIP pic.twitter.com/BO3XiebuUB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 27, 2018

Barca star Anders Iniesta also tweeted out saying he would ‘miss him’ before offering condolences to his family and friends.

Te echaremos de menos, Brujo. DEP. ???????? Mi pésame a la familia y amigos pic.twitter.com/UuTNEH47T6 — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) February 27, 2018

Ex Barcelona boss Luis Enrique also tweeted out his sadness at hearing the death of former club legend.

Brujo, q feliz me hiciste en mis inicios. Nunca te olvidaré. Cariñoso, sencillo y cercano. Te toca descansar, en paz pic.twitter.com/J7SMOVs3Lp — LUISENRIQUE (@LUISENRIQUE21) February 27, 2018

Sporting Gijon released a statement that read, “Quini has left us, Rest in Peace our myth.”

? Mañana se abrirá la capilla ardiente en El Molinón a las 12 del mediodía. El funeral tendrá lugar en el mismo campo a las 20 horas. La afición podrá darle el último adiós a "El Brujo" en su templo. #depquini pic.twitter.com/JLEf6OzRO5 — Real Sporting (@RealSporting) February 27, 2018