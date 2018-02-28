Former Barcelona and Spain star dies

By Robert Nyanja Wednesday, February 28th 2018 at 08:14
Quini played for Brcelona and Sporting Gijon in his football career [Photo: Courtesy]

Football world is in mourning after the eighth-highest scorer in Spain’s top flight Enrique Castro Quini died aged 68 following a heart attack close to his home in the northern city of Gijon.

Quini netted 231 league goals in 443 games for Sporting Gijon. He also notched 54 goals in 100 appearances for Barcelona and earned 35 caps for Spain playing at the 1978 and 1982 World Cups.

He won the Pichichi trophy five times for being the top scorer in La Liga between 1974 and 1982. This is more than either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

He won the Copa del Rey cup with Barcelona in 1980-81 and 1982-83 where he scored twice against his former club Sporting in the former final and the Cup Winners’ Cup in the 1981-82 season.

Quini dies of heart attack aged 68 [Photo: Courtesy]

Barcelona won 6-0 against Hercules in 1981 in which he scored twice but their celebration was derailed after their striker Quini was kidnapped at gunpoint on his way to the airport to meet his wife and children.

He was released 25 days later unharmed but chose not to press charges at his captors and went on to finish as top scorer in La Liga that season.

Barcelona released a statement that read, ‘’Enrique Castro ‘Quini’ dies (1949-2018), player and legend of our Club. The Camp Nou will never forget your legacy, RIP.”

Barca star Anders Iniesta also tweeted out saying he would ‘miss him’ before offering condolences to his family and friends.

Ex Barcelona boss Luis Enrique also tweeted out his sadness at hearing the death of former club legend.

Sporting Gijon released a statement that read, “Quini has left us, Rest in Peace our myth.”   

ENRIQUE CASTRO QUINI DIES BARCELONA SPAIN SPORTING GIJON
Next Story
Schools: Can Upper Hill handle pressure?
RELATED STORIES
Eden Hazard tells Conte where his best position is after playing 'false nine' against Barcelona
“It was like a morgue,” Chelsea legend blasts fans for letting players down during Barcelona draw
Suarez reveals secret tactic that he and Messi used in breaking Chelsea defence
LATEST STORIES
Former Barcelona and Spain star dies

Football world is in mourning after the eighth-highest scorer in Spain’s top flight dies.

Gor Mahia want taste of Tusker: Unbeaten champions will go top of the table with victory over brewers

Coach Kerr worried of threat from Otieno but wants K’Ogalo to maintain momentum.

Ryan Giggs explains why Alexis Sanchez is struggling for form at Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United career may still be in its early days but it's safe to say the Chilean has hardly hit the ground running.

PSG announce Neymar suffered sprained ankle, fractured metatarsal

Experts give Neymar little hope of facing Real

English Premier League set to introduce mid-season break in radical shake-up of fixture scheduling

The FA Cup fifth round looks set to be moved to midweek in a bid to create space for a winter break.

UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban

Former Manchester City midfielder and France international Samir Nasri was handed a six-month doping ban "for using a prohibited method" by European f

More Stories
Former Barcelona and Spain star dies

Football world is in mourning after the eighth-highest scorer in Spain’s top flight dies.

Man United ‘regret’ signing Alexis Sanchez one month after making historic swoop

Chilean looked set to sign for Manchester City before Jose Mourinho swooped, throwing huge money at the want-away forward.

Manchester City's midfield star out of Arsenal clash

Fernandinho will miss Thursday’s Premier League clash at Arsenal after failing to recover from a hamstring strain he picked up against the London club

Lottery winners whose jackpot fell short

While reading the news about someone who hit the jackpot and suddenly became rich, envy instantly steps in.

Matic reveals what was on the note Bailly gave him during Chelsea clash

Matic was handed a note 10 minutes to the final whistle from the boss by substitute Eric Bailly during Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Chelsea

Professional goalkeeper returns from retirement

Professional football legend has made a come back after his retirement from international football

England team rocked by sex pest claims as FA launches investigation

England's football team has been rocked over sex pest allegations against a backroom worker, it was reported last night

Manchester City receive shocking news as key player is ruled out of Arsenal clash due to injury

Raheem Sterling will miss the Carabao Cup final. It is a major blow for Manchester City to lose one of their most in-form players for the showpiece.

Guardiola bans Man City players from drinking champagne, vows to continue wearing a ribbon

Pep Guardiola has slapped a drinking ban on his Manchester City stars if they win the Carabao Cup this afternoon.

Former Man United boss shock name to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea

Dutch coach Louis van Gaal is the shock name in the frame to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • View the Latest Premier League standings

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat sorry Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • KPL top dogs prevail: Champions Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards win as Mathare Utd return at the top of the table

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Football and rallying: Fifa World Cup trophy, rallying president arrive

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Thierry Henry eyes 'dream' job as Arsenal manager

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Here’s what is in the base of World Cup Trophy

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • I deserve more respect for scoring record, says Lukaku

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Tusker FC prepares to play Gor Mahia
    Rais wa FIA Jean Todt afurahishwa na Kenya
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Mbio za Eldoret
    New Harambee Stars head coach to be named