Netball: County elects eight new officials

By Rebecca Jebet Tuesday, February 27th 2018 at 00:00

Nairobi County Netball Federation now has new office holders after holding elections over the weekend. In the polls, Millicent Busolo was elected the federation's President.

Florence Komoltochok was picked as the vice president. Others are Lilian Anupi (General Secretary), Diana Sakwa (Treasurer) and Peninah Nyakundi (Fixtures Secretary).

 Dorothy Omondi was elected as the federation's assistant secretary, Marceline Awino (assistant treasurer) and Asha Shaban picked as the assistant fixtures secretary.           

