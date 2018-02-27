Netball: County elects eight new officials

77

Nairobi County Netball Federation now has new office holders after holding elections over the weekend. In the polls, Millicent Busolo was elected the federation's President.

Florence Komoltochok was picked as the vice president. Others are Lilian Anupi (General Secretary), Diana Sakwa (Treasurer) and Peninah Nyakundi (Fixtures Secretary).

Dorothy Omondi was elected as the federation's assistant secretary, Marceline Awino (assistant treasurer) and Asha Shaban picked as the assistant fixtures secretary.