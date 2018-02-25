Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

By AFP Sunday, February 25th 2018 at 19:16
Harry Kane’s late header pierced Palace’s defensive

Harry Kane struck late to secure Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday that moved Mauricio Pochettino's side into the top four immediately ahead of Chelsea's visit to Manchester United.

Spurs appeared set for disappointment after struggling to break down a Crystal Palace fighting to move clear of the relegation places.

But Kane finally found the breakthrough on 88 minutes, meeting Christian Eriksen's corner at the far post and directing a header past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey who should have done better after getting a firm hand to the ball.

"We left that very late. I thought it weren't going to be our day, because we had a few chances, especially me...but we kept going until the end and eventually got our rewards," Kane said after netting his 35th goal of the season.

The win pushed Pochettino's men two points above Chelsea and while they knew the positions could be reversed by the end of the day, they could be satisfied they had increased the pressure on Antonio Conte's side.

Pochettino made 10 changes to the side that drew with Rochdale in the FA Cup seven days previously but the more significant fact was that his line-up showed just one change to the team that drew at Juventus in the Champions League.

The withdrawal of Jan Vertonghen after the centre-back picked up a knock in training the day before the game meant Eric Dier slotted in alongside Davinson Sanchez in central defence in an otherwise familiar Spurs line-up.

By contrast, Hodgson's hand was forced by the absence of 12 senior players, leaving the Crystal Palace manager with few options.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 20, came in at right-back for his senior debut and the depth of the home side's injury problems was reflected on the substitutes' bench where four of the seven replacements had yet to make a Premier League appearance for the club.

The makeshift nature of the Palace line-up was reflected in a disjointed start that could have seen Tottenham three up inside 16 minutes had the visitors made more of a succession of defensive errors.

- Early chances -

Ben Davies should have done better after Andros Townsend unexpectedly failed to clear Eriksen's free-kick although the left-back insisted he had a strong claim for a penalty after colliding with Hennessey.

Then two minutes later, an even better opportunity fell to Kane who was uncharacteristically wasteful when Patrick van Aanholt sliced a clearance into the forward's path. Kane was only eight yards out but placed his shot too close to Hennessey who diverted the effort over the bar.

A third Palace error allowed Dele Alli to evade the offside trap and collect Eriksen's floated ball over the top but the England midfielder rushed his attempt to direct a header over the onrushing Hennessey.

It seemed only a matter of time before Palace's defence would be unpicked and Timothy Fosu-Mensah was fortunate an offside flag meant his clear foul on Kane inside the home area went unpunished.

But Hodgson's side grew in confidence and began to cut out the mistakes as the first half progressed.

They offered little going forward, but by getting bodies behind the ball, the home side halted a succession of Tottenham attacking moves, leaving Kane frustrated at the lack of opportunities to come his way.

A sliced shot that flew high and wide by Kane early in the second half confirmed things were not going the visitors' way. And having withstood the early pressure, Palace began to appear increasingly threatening on the counter-attack, without ever managing to test keeper Hugo Lloris.

Alexander Sorloth, the striker signed during the last transfer window, led two breaks that ensured Tottenham were forced to apply a degree of caution as they pursued the breakthrough.

But the visitors' frustration was compounded when a third penalty appeal was rejected, this time after Alli went to ground following a clumsy challenge by Van Aanholt, before relief came in the form of Kane's header.

CRYSTAL PALACE HARRY KANE CHELSEA
Next Story
View the Latest Premier League standings
RELATED STORIES
View the Latest Premier League standings
Manchester United vs Chelsea: Probable lineup, tactics, injuries, predictions, ‘stopping Hazard’ and more
Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash
LATEST STORIES
Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

Jesse Lingard scored the winner as Manchester United rallied from a goal down to defeat defending champions Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier

Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

Harry Kane struck late to secure Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday that moved Mauricio Pochettino's side into the top four i

View the Latest Premier League standings

View Complete table of Premier League standings

Manchester City receive shocking news as key player is ruled out of Arsenal clash due to injury

Raheem Sterling will miss the Carabao Cup final. It is a major blow for Manchester City to lose one of their most in-form players for the showpiece.

Arsenal vs Man City: Probable lineups, injuries, doubts, predictions, ‘stopping Debruyne’ among others

Arsenal are playing English premier league leaders Manchester City at the Carabao Cup final in the evening at Wembley Stadium

Guardiola bans Man City players from drinking champagne, vows to continue wearing a ribbon

Pep Guardiola has slapped a drinking ban on his Manchester City stars if they win the Carabao Cup this afternoon.

More Stories
Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

Jesse Lingard scored the winner as Manchester United rallied from a goal down to defeat defending champions Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier

Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

Harry Kane struck late to secure Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday that moved Mauricio Pochettino's side into the top four i

View the Latest Premier League standings

View Complete table of Premier League standings

Arsenal vs Man City: Probable lineups, injuries, doubts, predictions, ‘stopping Debruyne’ among others

Arsenal are playing English premier league leaders Manchester City at the Carabao Cup final in the evening at Wembley Stadium

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Probable lineup, tactics, injuries, predictions, ‘stopping Hazard’ and more

This is a match that is a decider factor for both teams and Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte will each be keen on getting maximum points from it

Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

Thika Queens laboured to beat Wadadia 3-2 in a tense but exciting clash as the Kenya Football Federation Women Premier League kicked off yesterday.

Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

Cavin Odongo came off the bench to score the match winner as Posta Rangers secured their first win of the season after beating visiting Chemelil Sugar

Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water during their match against

Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

View the Latest Premier League Table

Today's Sure Bet Slip

Sure Bet Slip

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • KPL players betting against their own teams

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Today's Sure Bet Slip

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • View the Latest Premier League standings

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: KPL Sunday action
    Scoreline: Swimming Gala in Nairobi
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Discussion on English Premier League
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: What you need to know about Machester City Vs Arsenal's fix