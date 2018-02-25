Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

By Mirror Sunday, February 25th 2018 at 09:19
Manchester United's Jose Mourinho (L) and Paul Pogba (R) speaking on the touchline [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba is ready to quit the Old Trafford club - if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss.

Their relationship has been strained over recent weeks, with the £89million record signing even being axed from the match day squad.

And now The Sun believe that his super agent Mino Raiola has approached Real Madrid about a huge summer move.

A United source said: “Things are at an all-time low between them. Paul has made it clear he doesn’t want to be there if Mourinho is.”

The pair have clashed over the Frenchman's best position and Gary Neville has suggested Mourinho may have to deal with Pogba's weaknesses in order to see the best out of the Manchester United star.

The France international has struggled in recent weeks with the Red Devils boss omitting him from the starting line-up against Sevilla in favour of youngster Scott McTominay.

"I think he's better when he's free when he isn't disciplined," Neville told Sky Sports Super Six. "I remember when Veron came to United and played alongside Scholes, and while they were free there was a structure to what they did.

"If Scholes went forward Veron would sit, and if Verson went forward Scholes would. So when Veron came it changed the midfield.

"Pogba reminds me very much of Veron in the way he reads and sees the game. My view is you have to pick him to his strengths and if you play him in midfield you have to accept he won't always be where you want him to be.

"I think he is better in a three in midfield. My view is United knew what they were getting when they signed him, and ultimately you have to play him to his strengths."

 

PAUL POGBA MANCHESTER UNITED EXIT JOSE MOURINHO
Next Story
Five pressing issues that new CS Echesa must deal with
RELATED STORIES
Manchester United superstar set to sign new contract
Jose Mourinho has a question for three Manchester United legends over ‘style of play’ comments
French Coach Didier Deschamps defends Paul Pogba amid Jose Mourinho revolt
LATEST STORIES
Former Man United boss shock name to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea

Dutch coach Louis van Gaal is the shock name in the frame to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

French superstar to quit Man United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

French midfielder has had terrible relationship with the manager and is reportedly planning exit.

Makuto ruled out clubs tourney: Pipeline to miss instrumental right attacker

National team player is ineligible after playing in United Arabs Emirates.

Why resignation of cricket coach was long over-due

Kenya’s sports scene has been busy for the most part of this month, which is just four days into its fourth and final week. Ideally, sports writers, a

Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

Thika Queens laboured to beat Wadadia 3-2 in a tense but exciting clash as the Kenya Football Federation Women Premier League kicked off yesterday.

Cross country: Aiyabei and Kimeli top Maria Soti cross country meeting in Elgeyo Marakwet

Former Barcelona marathon champion Valary Aiyabei and Africa Junior champion Nicholas Kimeli yesterday won seniors races at the second Maria Soti cros

More Stories
Former Man United boss shock name to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea

Dutch coach Louis van Gaal is the shock name in the frame to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

French superstar to quit Man United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

French midfielder has had terrible relationship with the manager and is reportedly planning exit.

Alan Pardew’s honest opinion on his job as West Brom boss

With only two games to save his job, West Brom boss Alan Pardew has admitted that he has ‘a bag and a half packed.’

Tottenham display images of how new stadium will glow with colours outside at night

Tottenham Hotspur have released images of how their new £850m stadium will light up at night on match days.

Premier League manager charged by FA for wearing controversial political attire

Top Premier League boss charged by FA for wearing a political message in form of a ribbon

Football youngsters who made four legends retire

Most young footballers turn pro at the age of 18 and call it quits at the age of 36 making the average career life span to be around 18 years.

Manchester United superstar set to sign new contract

Manchester United superstar set to sign a contract extension to keep him in the club until 2020

Five records Messi and Ronaldo have never broken

Ronaldo and Messi are undoubtedly the best players in the world, but despite that, there are some records that the prolific duo have not broken

Kenyan football stars flaunt their expensive cars

Kenyan football stars flaunt their expensive cars

Jose Mourinho has a question for three Manchester United legends over ‘style of play’ comments

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed its ‘stupid’ for some pundits to try to create a new ‘sport’ by suggesting that attacking players

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • KPL players betting against their own teams

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Today's Sure Bet Slip

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia qualify for Caf Champions League first round

    Thu 22nd Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Discussion on English Premier League
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: What you need to know about Machester City Vs Arsenal's fix
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Nick Mwenda is scouting for Paul Putt replacement
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Young swimmers showcase impressive performance