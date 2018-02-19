Brazilian football match abandoned after nine players are sent off

By Reuters Monday, February 19th 2018 at 09:04
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

A Brazilian football match between Vitoria and Bahia was abandoned with 11 minutes remaining on Sunday after the hosts had six men sent off in a game marked by a mass punch-up between players from both sides.

The score in the Bahia state championship clash was 1-1 when Bruno Bispo became the ninth player in all, and the fifth from Vitoria, to be shown the red card.

With teams requiring a minimum of seven players, the referee was forced to end the game.

Denilson opened the scoring for Vitoria after 33 minutes but Vinicius levelled with a penalty four minutes into the second half.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

He celebrated with a provocative dance in front of the Vitoria supporters, which led to fury from the home players.

Punches were thrown from both sides and five men were sent off, three from Bahia and two from Vitoria.

Two more players, one from each side, were sent off a couple of minutes later, as tempers frayed and trouble spread to the terraces.

With 13 minutes left a fourth Vitoria player was sent off, prompting Bispo to kick the ball away and force the referee into awarding him his second yellow and a match-ending red.

Brazil’s sporting court will now decide what action to take over the indiscipline and the result.

BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL VITORIA BAHIA
Next Story
Zidane praises ‘in-demand’ youngsters as Real hit five past Betis
RELATED STORIES
Spokesman: Pele is resting, not suffering exhaustion
LATEST STORIES
Conte wants 'perfect game' from Chelsea against Barcelona

Conte wants 'perfect game' from Chelsea against Barcelona

It’s time for a gorgeous yoghurt chicken curry with rice

You will need some boneless chicken

Former Premier League star slams Lukaku after bagging two goals against Huddersfield

Chris Sutton has slammed Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku for staging inconsistent display which strangles the Red Devils.

Football lessons from Gor Mahia as the club turns 50

Gor Mahia is commemorating the 50 years anniversary since the club’s inception in 1968, there are lessons that the holding champions have penned to

Brazilian football match abandoned after nine players are sent off

Nine sent off as referee abandons Brazilian derby match

Zidane praises ‘in-demand’ youngsters as Real hit five past Betis

Zinedine Zidane praised wingers Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio for their defensive work as well as their attacking exploits after his side beat Real

More Stories
Conte wants 'perfect game' from Chelsea against Barcelona

Conte wants 'perfect game' from Chelsea against Barcelona

Former Premier League star slams Lukaku after bagging two goals against Huddersfield

Chris Sutton has slammed Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku for staging inconsistent display which strangles the Red Devils.

Football lessons from Gor Mahia as the club turns 50

Gor Mahia is commemorating the 50 years anniversary since the club’s inception in 1968, there are lessons that the holding champions have penned to

Brazilian football match abandoned after nine players are sent off

Nine sent off as referee abandons Brazilian derby match

Zidane praises ‘in-demand’ youngsters as Real hit five past Betis

Zinedine Zidane praised wingers Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio for their defensive work as well as their attacking exploits after his side beat Real

Jose Mourinho in ‘furious dressing room bust up with two Manchester United stars’

Jose Mourinho in ‘furious dressing room bust up with two Manchester United stars’

Ex-Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis collapses while playing for Galatasaray

Former Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis collapses

Goalkeeper breaks into tears after his daughter's death

When the rest of the players found out what happened, they ran to hug and support

Former Barcelona star terms Real Madrid win over PSG ‘injustice’ and attacks Cristiano Ronaldo

Xavi Hernadez has launched scathing attack at his former Rival club Real Madrid for what he terms as perpetrating a win of ‘injustice’ against French

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • United boss Mourinho denies rift with Pogba, slams 'lies'

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Police: Four West Brom players questioned over taxi theft

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: FKF National Super League kicks off

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Today's betting slips

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Illness rules Pogba out of United's visit to Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United denied clear goal in their clash with Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Kenya Cup performance
    Scoreline: Dhow race preparations
    Scoreline: Skating in Nakuru and weight lifting trials
    Scoreline: Weightlifting trials