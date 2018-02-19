Weekend clubs round-up results: Dainty hangs on to top spot

By Maarufu Mohamed Monday, February 19th 2018 at 00:24
SPORTS-GOLF-ALLAN DAINTY; Allan Dainty makes a swing at the seaside Mombasa golf course on Saturday,017th February,2018.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

It’s a day of birdies for Mombasa golfer in Captain’s prize tournament.

Home club’s Allan Dainty sank four rare birdies to lead in the 2017 Captain’s (Mark Mbua) prize golf tournament at the par 71 Mombasa golf course at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 06, the former club captain utilised his skills at the challenging course by bringing a one under par 70 gross for an excellent 64 nett.

Dainty’s day started shining when he sank his first birdie at the par four-fifth hole, before adding three more birdies at the par four-11th, par four-14th, and the shortest par three-16th holes.

Despite playing three bogey shots, the golfer added 11 more level pars on the rest of both nines to lead in the one-day event.

“The course is currently windy and challenging but the birdies saved me and gave me the lead," said Dainty.

Handicap 21 Bernard Simuyu was second on 65 nett while the club’s former chairman, handicap 13 Peter Kimanga, was third on 71 nett.

The event, which ended yesterday with a stableford round, was organised by the club to bid farewell to the outgoing captain, Mark Mbua. The new captain is Bernard Simuyu.

At the par 71 Muthaiga course, handicap 8 Hashil Raghwani posted 69 nett to win the A Division of the 2018 February monthly mug event.

Handicap 13 Sam Kamatu, on 70 nett, and handicap 23 SH Kinyua were the Division B and C winners.

At the par 73 Nakuru course, handicap 28 Rosemary Wangui was the overall winner of the Harley’s Limited tournament with 41 points.

Joseph Nderitu, playing off handicap 13, posted 39 points to claim the men's prize.

MOMBASA GOLFER ALLAN DAINTY
Next Story
Mombasa to host swimming gala as Taita Taveta host Term One games
LATEST STORIES
Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest

World beating athletes stage impressive comebacks and pick tickets to Australia.

Ex-Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis collapses while playing for Galatasaray

Former Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis collapses

Goalkeeper breaks into tears after his daughter's death

When the rest of the players found out what happened, they ran to hug and support

Former Barcelona star terms Real Madrid win over PSG ‘injustice’ and attacks Cristiano Ronaldo

Xavi Hernadez has launched scathing attack at his former Rival club Real Madrid for what he terms as perpetrating a win of ‘injustice’ against French

Real Madrid to offer £100M plus superstar forward for Eden Hazard, strikes agreement with Harry Kane

Chelsea’s in-form forward and playmaker Eden Hazard have resurfaced once with the latest reports linking Real Madrid with a player plus cash offer.

Conte happy to have selection headache ahead of Barca clash

Antonio Conte welcomed his selection headache ahead of a vital few weeks for the English champions after a much-changed side thrashed Hull City 4-0.

More Stories
Weekend clubs round-up results: Dainty hangs on to top spot

It’s a day of birdies for Mombasa golfer in Captain’s prize tournament.

Golf: Halima makes Kenya open Pro-Am cut

Nakuru golf club’s Lady captain Halima Mwende shot a solid round of 44 stableford points to clinch the overall title during the Barclays Nakuru Open t

Two rare birdies win it for Oyaro: Handicap 20 savours maiden victory this season

Truphena Oyaro defied all odds at the challenging seaside par 71 Mombasa golf course to emerge the overall winner of the 2017 Lady Captain’s (Mary Mar

Maina Kageni to host Space Come Back party, 30 goats on the grill

The mbuzi eating party happening Friday 10, 2018

Catch Africa Nouveau Festival this weekend at the Ngong Racecourse

Africa Nouveau Festival taking place this weekend at Ngong Racecourse

Christine soars at Barclay's Nairobi open as Kenya open gets $1 million richer

Barclay's Kenya Open got a major shot in the arm as the Kenyan government injected $1 million (Sh 100, 000 million) to the Kenya open golf limited the

Chikumbo conquers Leisure course as Nduati takes home the prize at Thika Sports Club

Home player Ali Mwinyi Chikumbo was in his best form as he conquered the challenging Diani par-72 Leisure Lodge course to claim the Mug of Mugs trophy

KGU to develop 47 new courses

KGU to develop 47 new courses

Barclays Kenya Open tees off 50th Anniversary celebrations with a bang

Barclays Kenya Open tees off 50th Anniversary celebrations with a bang

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • United boss Mourinho denies rift with Pogba, slams 'lies'

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Police: Four West Brom players questioned over taxi theft

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: FKF National Super League kicks off

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Today's betting slips

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Illness rules Pogba out of United's visit to Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United denied clear goal in their clash with Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Kenya Cup performance
    Scoreline: Dhow race preparations
    Scoreline: Skating in Nakuru and weight lifting trials
    Scoreline: Weightlifting trials