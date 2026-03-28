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Mbadi rules out new taxes in this year's budget

By Irene Githinji | Mar. 28, 2026
Treasury CS John Mbadi and PS Chris Kiptoo before the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee on March 26, the 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The National Treasury has assured that it does not intend to introduce new tax rates in the upcoming Finance Bill, 2026.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi stated that the government, through the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), aims to strengthen revenue collection.

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