Mbadi rules out new taxes in this year's budget

The National Treasury has assured that it does not intend to introduce new tax rates in the upcoming Finance Bill, 2026.
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi stated that the government, through the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), aims to strengthen revenue collection.
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