Police guard Oburu's SDC, disrupt Sifuna meeting amid alleged Ruto interference

Police officers escort away youths who tried to invade the ODM Special Delegates Convention at Jamhuru Grounds in Nairobi on March 27, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

At the height of mounting tensions within the ODM party, parallel meetings exposed a deepening internal rift now entangled in claims of State interference linked to President William Ruto.

What unfolded in Nairobi where two rival gatherings treated with starkly different levels of State response.