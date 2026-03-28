Police guard Oburu's SDC, disrupt Sifuna meeting amid alleged Ruto interference

At the height of mounting tensions within the ODM party, parallel meetings exposed a deepening internal rift now entangled in claims of State interference linked to President William Ruto.
What unfolded in Nairobi where two rival gatherings treated with starkly different levels of State response.
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