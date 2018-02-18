Man City fan sends heartfelt grateful message to Sergio Aguero for helping him during 'pitch invasion'

By Mirror Sunday, February 18th 2018 at 15:51
Manchester City fan Zack Weir [Photo: Courtesy]

A Manchester City fan has issued a heartfelt message of thanks to Sergio Aguero for trying to intervene when he got swept up in a pitch invasion.

Zack Weir was manhandled to the ground at the club’s game against Bournemouth last August.

The 20-year-old student, from Bolton, was trying to leave the Vitality Stadium just before the end of the match, but ended up on the pitch after excited fans surged forward following Raheem Sterling’s injury time goal.

The incident gained national attention after Aguero was accused of assault when he came over to defend Zack.

Bournemouth AFC released a statement soon after the match confirming that the incident had been a misunderstanding and that an assault allegation against Aguero had been withdrawn.

But Zack had to appear at Poole Magistrates Court last Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of entering a field of play.

The case was dropped when no evidence was presented against him.

Zack, who is studying international business at Manchester Metropolitan University, had spent the past six months fearing the case could affect his dream of going on to study in America.

Now he says he is relieved it is all over, and is hugely grateful to the striker for coming to his defence.

Zack wants to publicly thank Aguero for sticking up for him and has even recorded a message of thanks in Spanish for the player, who hails from Argentina.

Zack said: “I wasn’t aware of what was happening until I looked up and saw his legs in front of me.

“These days footballers are trained in what to do and are told to stay away, but what he’d seen, he knew was wrong.

“He was my hero before that incident and he still is now, but for a different reason.“He could have easily walked away so for him to stop like that - it was nice having that.

”Zack’s parents Michael and Susan have also expressed their gratitude to the player for what he did for their son.
Michael, 69, a season ticket holder and lifelong Blue, said: “Aguero is something very special, to show that humanity.“It’s unusual for someone to put themselves out like that and we are very grateful to him.“Bert Trautmann was my hero and Aguero is the same for Zack.“For him to do that was very moving.”

