Hockey: Multimedia, Wazalendo clash in final

By Elizabeth Mburugu Sunday, February 18th 2018 at 00:01
Kisumu Yongerstars and Wazalendo Hockey at City Park. Kisumu Yongerstars Derrick Jabali(l) and Wazalendo Wicky Mbeda fight for the ball when they played Men premier league hockey at City Park. ON 17/02/2018(Jenipher Wachie,Standard)

Multimedia University and Wazalendo Masters won their respective semi-finals matches to close in on winning the 2017 Kenya Hockey Union men’s National League title.

Yesterday, the students beat Mvita XI 3-2 in a penalty shootout while Wazalendo Masters thumped Kisumu Youngsters 2-0 at City Park Stadium to secure a slot in today’s final. 

Coastal side Mvita surrendered a 1-0 lead to settle for a 2-2 draw in regular time forcing the match to be settled in a shootout.

Joshua Njogu, who netted a brace, saw his effort go to waste despite putting Mvita ahead as his side allowed Multimedia to score two goals in the second quarter.

Njogu had put his side ahead seconds to the first quarter break but a lapse in defence in the second quarter saw Moses Ademba restore parity in the 23rd minute. 

Multimedia captain Danstone Barasa added a second in the 29th minute to give his side a 2-1 lead at half-time. Mvita searched for an equaliser with urgency and their resilience paid off as Njogu scored in the 44th minute. Both sides intensified their hunt for more goals but non was able to break the tie.

A delighted Barasa said that he was glad they had achieved their objectives of the season and were looking forward to a rewarding end. “Our aim was a good finish to the season and I’m glad we made it happen. We want to end the season on a high and we will all give our all to the final,” Barasa said.

James Mwangi and Wicky Mbeda were on target for Wazalendo Masters as they dismissed Kisumu Youngsters. Mwangi scored in the 15th minute whereas Mbeda put his name on the score sheet four minutes to full-time. [Elizabeth Mburugu]

