Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather finally explains why he has seven girlfriends

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has given fans an amusing insight into his life, from how many women he dates to how much money is in his bank, during an interview with a puppet.

During a chat with Diego from the YouTube channel Awkward Puppets, Mayweather revealed he has seven girlfriends and 25 cars in Las Vegas alone.

Mayweather also insisted that his money-spinning showdown with Conor McGregor in August last year was his last fight. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

‘’The last fight that I fought, that was the money fight,’’ Mayweather said. 'For real, because the next fight, they're going to try and get me to fight an alien on another planet.'

Mayweather was speaking to Diego in front of his strip club in Las Vegas, called Girl Collection.

He was asked if he has a girlfriend and replied by revealing that he is not a man who is loyal to only one woman.