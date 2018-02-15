Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather finally explains why he has seven girlfriends

By Brian Ukaya Thursday, February 15th 2018 at 19:43
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has given fans an amusing insight into his life, from how many women he dates to how much money is in his bank, during an interview with a puppet.

During a chat with Diego from the YouTube channel Awkward Puppets, Mayweather revealed he has seven girlfriends and 25 cars in Las Vegas alone.

Mayweather also insisted that his money-spinning showdown with Conor McGregor in August last year was his last fight.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

‘’The last fight that I fought, that was the money fight,’’ Mayweather said. 'For real, because the next fight, they're going to try and get me to fight an alien on another planet.'

Mayweather was speaking to Diego in front of his strip club in Las Vegas, called Girl Collection.

He was asked if he has a girlfriend and replied by revealing that he is not a man who is loyal to only one woman.

'How many women I have? Probably about seven deep,' Mayweather said. 'Lucky seven. 

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

 

FLOYD MAYWEATHER SEVEN GIRLFRIENDS CONOR MCGREGOR
Next Story
Conte handed ‘present from Mourinho’ in press conference
LATEST STORIES
Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather finally explains why he has seven girlfriends

Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather finally explains why he has seven girlfriends

Conte handed ‘present from Mourinho’ in press conference

Conte handed ‘present from Mourinho’ in press conference

FIFA to clamp down lavish spending on players, targets to tame big clubs in Europe

Gianni Infantino discussed various areas he is eyeing for restructuring to minimize the expenditure in sports, which he says has eroded the football v

United star ‘demand’ Mourinho to change his playing position

United star has asked Jose Mourinho to change his playing position

Premier League manager brands Manchester City ‘disrespectful’ after transfer saga

English Premier League manager claims that Manchester City are very disrespectful and did not act normal

Rooney and wife welcome fourth child after surviving divorce scare

Rooney's wife Coleen confirmed the arrival of Cass Mac on Thursday morning.

More Stories
Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather finally explains why he has seven girlfriends

Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather finally explains why he has seven girlfriends

Conte handed ‘present from Mourinho’ in press conference

Conte handed ‘present from Mourinho’ in press conference

United star ‘demand’ Mourinho to change his playing position

United star has asked Jose Mourinho to change his playing position

Premier League manager brands Manchester City ‘disrespectful’ after transfer saga

English Premier League manager claims that Manchester City are very disrespectful and did not act normal

Rooney and wife welcome fourth child after surviving divorce scare

Rooney's wife Coleen confirmed the arrival of Cass Mac on Thursday morning.

Neymar explodes in PSG dressing room moments after Real Madrid shocker

PSG striker Neymar Jr reportedly turned his guns on his teammates just moments after they fell dramatically to Real madrid in a 3-1 defeat at Bernabea

Inter Milan striker eager to force a move to Manchester United in summer

Mauro Icardi's representatives are trying to force a move to Manchester United, according to reports.

Christian Eriksen reveals how Arsenal keeper Petr Cech inspired his spectacular free-kick in Champions League

Christian Eriksen has revealed how Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech inspired his sensational free-kick in Tottenham's draw with Juventus on Tuesday night

Football body bans fans for painfully mocking Chapecoense plane crash

South American football confederation (Conmebol) made the ruling Tuesday after Nacional fans sang songs and made gestures at Chapecoense's stadium

Ronaldo wants team mate dropped for PSG clash

Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly asked his boss, Zinedine Zidane to drop one of his team mates form the clash

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Gor in perfect control: Kenyan clubs post mixed results after first leg as AFC Leopards stare at an imminent early exit from Confed Cup

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Lacazette out for six weeks

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Hope as Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Porto v Liverpool match

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Club Games: Kenya will not send a karate team

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Champions League: Ruthless City finish off Basel in 23 minutes

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Champions League: Tottenham battle back to earn 2-2 draw at Juve

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • PREVIEW: Juventus suffer massive injury setback ahead of Tottenham clash

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • “My mum paid my debts, limited my spending,” premier league legend narrates his addiction to betting

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Mabingwa watetezi Gor Mahia wapanda kileleni ya KPL baada ya kucharaza Zoo Kericho
    Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei speaks on commonwealth games
    Telkom women hockey team goalkeeper Cynthia Akinyi bags SJAK player of the month for January
    THE MAN RASHID ACHESA: What you need to know about the Sports CS Nominee