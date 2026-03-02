'We are being played': Luhya politicians decry exclusion from 2027 power talks

Audio By Vocalize

Bumula member of parliament Jack Wamboka during an empowerment drive in West Bukusu on Sunday 1st March.[Juliet Omelo,standard]

A section of Luhya politicians has raised concerns of regional exclusion in the ongoing political negotiations ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Led by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka and his Kabuchai counterpart Majimbo Kalasinga, the politicians said key decisions on the next government are being made without the regions’ involvement.

The duo warned that the region risks being sidelined yet again if it continues to rely on unfulfilled promises.

Speaking during the Wamboka Empowerment Program in Bumula, Wamboka said key political negotiations ahead of the 2027 General Election are taking place without the involvement of Western Kenya, despite the region’s significant voting strength.

“We are being played. Meetings are happening, governments are being planned, and power is being shared, but Western Kenya is not at the table,” Wamboka said.

He accused those close to power of issuing conflicting assurances to senior regional leaders as a way of keeping the community divided.

According to Wamboka, different leaders are being told separately that they will be considered for the deputy presidency, even though only one such position exists.

“When they come to Bungoma, they tell Moses Wetangula he is the next deputy. When they go to Kakamega, they tell Musalia Mudavadi the same thing. So, which is which?” he asked.

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga with Bumula MP Jack Wamboka during an empowerment drive in Bumula.[Juliet Omelo,Standard ]

Wamboka claimed the deputy presidency has already been settled, arguing that President William Ruto has effectively chosen Kithure Kindiki, while engaging the Luo community in discussions on how to structure the next government.

“We are watching our brothers rush into arrangements without guarantees, not knowing the cow is being prepared for slaughter,” he said, warning that Western Kenya must avoid being drawn into alliances that offer no clear political return.

He said the region is not going to wait any longer for Wetangula to actualise his presidential aspirations.

“He is comfortable being called third in command with nothing tangible to show. If he wants to vie in 2032, then let him; in fact, he can push it to 2052 to plan well, but as for us, we are going to face Ruto head-on come 2027,” he said.

Majimbo, in his sentiments, condemned the handling of opposition political activities, accusing security agencies of using excessive force against supporters attending rallies linked to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

“The use of live bullets and teargas on peaceful supporters is unacceptable. If anything happens to Sifuna, the responsibility will lie squarely with the government,” he said.

He further hinted at backing Sifuna as the Western Kenya presidential candidate.

The leaders also criticised long-standing regional political formations, singling out Ford Kenya for what they described as years of political stagnation and weak bargaining power that have contributed to underdevelopment.

“All this lagging behind has been sponsored by that party. The time to say enough is now,” Wamboka said, urging voters to rethink their political loyalties.

Beyond the political messaging, the forum also focused on grassroots economic empowerment. Community-based teamwork groups from South Bukusu Ward were supported with six 100-seater tents, 600 chairs, and seed capital of Sh50,000 each to strengthen their income-generating activities.

Wamboka said the empowerment drive reflects a broader strategy of combining political clarity with economic organisation, noting that communities without political leverage often struggle to secure meaningful development.

The leaders warned that without a united and assertive approach ahead of 2027, Western Kenya risks remaining outside the centre of national decision-making for another election cycle.