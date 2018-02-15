Why Echesa was cleared for Sports CS docket

By George Orido Thursday, February 15th 2018 at 00:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The nominee for Cabinet secretary for Sports represents 'the many underprivileged Kenyans who have missed out on opportunities due to family difficulties', according to the Parliamentary Majority Chief Whip.

Benjamin Washiali's glowing tribute comes even as some Kenyans expressed dismay at the selection of Rashid Echesa, the 36-year-old former boxer, to head the Sports docket.

A vetting report by the Leader of Majority, Aden Duale, gives the Echesa a thumbs up as having satisfied the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

According to the report, Echesa satisfies the threshold and obligations set by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Kenya Revenue Authority on tax compliance, the Higher Education Loans Board, and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

And in a moving endorsement yesterday by Washiali, the Mumias East MP, Echesa’s story of a difficult childhood drew applause from legislators by way of thumping of feet.

“Isn’t it true that many Kenyans are facing numerous life challenges and many are downtrodden? Echesa represents their aspirations and hopes for a better life,” said Washiali, adding that Mr Echesa was up to the task given his experience as a boxer.

Duale, in his report, said: “His core interest and competence areas include management, planning, implementation and monitoring, civil community based project actualisation, youth empowerment and development as well as human resource mobilisation.”

During the interview, Echesa said his experience as a boxer with Kenya Prisons and a founder of the Western Boxing Association would enable him to look into the welfare of sportsmen and women.

He said that having worked across the political divide, he was confident of winning the hearts of those who doubted him.

“I am a peacemaker and a leader who means well for the country,” Echesa told the vetting panel.

“I will mobilise stakeholders and sports people to register saccos so they can save and buy insurance,” he said.

CABINET SECRETARY SPORTS RASHID ECHESA
Next Story
Ahmed crowned league’s most valuable player
RELATED STORIES
Onyango pockets January SJAK prize
Ahmed crowned league’s most valuable player
Kenya seek race return: World Rally Championship Safari project to be officially launched soon
LATEST STORIES
Mathare United continue to impress

Mathare United continue to impress

Will Gor survive in the Zoo?

Will Gor survive in the Zoo?

Yesteryear stars seek fairytale comeback

Comeback tales will no doubt spice up Athletics Kenya Commonwealth Games trials at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

Gaspo FC signs up eight new players

Gaspo FC signs up eight new players

KVF Challenge set for Changamwe

KVF Challenge set for Changamwe

Liverpool team vs Porto revealed ahead of Champions League clash

Liverpool team vs Porto revealed ahead of Champions League clash

More Stories
Safari rally WRC status project takes shape

Safari rally WRC status project takes shape

Simader poised to make history

Simader poised to make history

Onyango pockets January SJAK prize

Onyango pockets January SJAK prize

Why Echesa was cleared as Sports CS

Why Echesa was cleared for Sports CS docket

Ahmed crowned league’s most valuable player

Ahmed crowned league’s most valuable player

Barcelona asked to stop playing Messi

Barcelona has been asked to stop playing Lionel Messi

Pochettino open to work with retired 26 year old former Spurs midfielder

Mauricio Pochettino has opened the door for Ryan Mason return to Tottenham in a coaching role.

Girlfriend narrates British footballer’s tragic death

Louise Rooney has shared the harrowing last few moments of former Queen of the South footballer Chris Mitchell's life for the first time since his dea

How Mohammed Salah inspires young boys of Egypt

Salah, who comes from their village, has been one of the sensations of the Premier League since joining Liverpool - his goal in the victory.

Swimming: Team of 50 qualifies for swimming gala in Kampala, Uganda

A team of 50 swimmers has been named to represent the country at a regional swimming gala in Kampala, Uganda, between June 4 and 9.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Could Real Madrid lure PSG's Neymar to the Bernabeu?

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Alexis Sanchez reveals why Chelsea made Lionel Messi cry

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Wenger admits Aubameyang signing may have affected Lacazette’s confidence

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Bayern Munich will offer fans an experience to watch the game from an executive hotel suite

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Gor in perfect control: Kenyan clubs post mixed results after first leg as AFC Leopards stare at an imminent early exit from Confed Cup

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Lacazette out for six weeks

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Hope as Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Porto v Liverpool match

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Club Games: Kenya will not send a karate team

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Champions League: Ruthless City finish off Basel in 23 minutes

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Telkom women hockey team goalkeeper Cynthia Akinyi bags SJAK player of the month for January
    Nominee for Sport's CS Rashid Echesa's full plate as he gets cleared by parliament
    Mlinda lango wa timu ya mpira ya magongo Cynthia Akinyi atuzwa mwanamichezo bora wa mwezi wa Januari
    Timu ya Shags FC yazinduliwa kukuza talanta katika kaunti ya Kisii: Zilizala Viwanjani