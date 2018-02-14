Barcelona asked to stop playing Messi

349

Messi is ready to face Chelsea in the Champions League

The Argentina Football Association has asked Barcelona to stop playing Messi.

Argentina is preparing for the Russia World Cup competition in June 2018 and they want their star man fresh and ready to compete in the competition.

With Barcelona up in the La Liga table and clear 17 points above Real Madrid, President Claudio Tapia has asked the Catalans to rest Messi towards the end of the season though, Barcelona are also depending on Messi to score goals and win matches for them.

Argentina is hoping that Barcelona wins the title with a couple of games remaining to allow Messi to have a short break before heading to Russia.

Tapia believes that Sergio Aguero is playing outstanding at the moment and would like him to join the team in the same level that he is right and therefore, hoping that Manchester City will give Aguero similar treatment.

Barcelona dominated Group D, winning four games and drawing two against Juventus and Olympiacos to finish on 14 points.

Chelsea set to host Barcelona for the first leg match on Tuesday 20 in the last 16 tie of the Champions League and without doubt, Messi will not be willing to miss the clash as he targets his fifth European honour.

Messi has never scored a goal against Chelsea in all their meetings and he’ll be hoping to change that when the sides clash on Tuesday evening.

Antonio Conte’s side finished second in Group C behind Roma becoming the only English club not to top their group.

Chelsea will travel to Nou Camp on Wednesday March 14 for the second leg of the Champions League clash.