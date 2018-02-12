Conte says he is a 'disaster' when convincing Chelsea to sign players

By Reuters Monday, February 12th 2018 at 11:12
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes he needs to be more persuasive when asking the club to sign new players, saying that his efforts to convince his board to spend big in the transfer window were “a bit of a disaster”.

Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title last season, but their failure to replicate last season’s form has led to questions about the size and quality of the squad, with the side in fifth on 50 points, 22 behind leaders Manchester City.

The club also either failed to splurge in the recent transfer market or lost out on players they were interested in and while the Italian said he felt he could still get the best out of his squad, there was a need for fresh blood.

“My task is to try and improve every single player, in every aspect. In terms of their mentality also... for this, I‘m very good,” Conte was quoted as saying by British media.

”But I think I‘m a bit of a disaster to convince the club to buy players. I think in this aspect I can improve a lot.

“I have to learn a lot from the other coaches, the other managers, in that aspect. I have to speak more with the managers who are very, very good at persuading their clubs to spend money to buy top players.”

Striker Alexis Sanchez and defender Virgil van Dijk were among the players linked to Chelsea in January, but they went to Manchester United and Liverpool respectively.

Chelsea have since suffered league defeats to Bournemouth and Watford since the transfer window closed, leading to media speculation about Conte’s future.

The 48-year-old, however, is confident the reports would not hinder his players’ performances, with Chelsea hosting bottom side West Bromwich Albion later on Monday.

“Honestly I don’t think talk about my future can affect the players,” he added.

“I think my players are getting used to these rumours, to this speculation, but for sure I am very happy with the commitment of my players, the behaviour of my players because they show me every day they want to overcome this situation.”

CHELSEA ANTONIO CONTE PREMIER LEAGUE
Next Story
Former Man United star blames Van Gaal for crashed career at Old Trafford
RELATED STORIES
KPL: Mathare lick Nzoia Sugar as Tusker, Posta draw
We would have needed 10 hours to score, says Mourinho
Newcastle beat Manchester United as Huddersfield win at last
LATEST STORIES
Mourinho reveals who is to blame for Newcastle loss

Mourinho reveals who is to blame for Newcastle loss

Conte says he is a 'disaster' when convincing Chelsea to sign players

Conte says he is a 'disaster' when convincing Chelsea to sign players

Former Man United star blames Van Gaal for crashed career at Old Trafford

The Belgian who completed a move to Spanish side Real Sociedad now blames the Dutchman for crashing out of Manchester United squad

Russian, US locked in war of words over doping scandal

Seething war of words between Russia and United States is becoming eminent after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the US their woes.

“I’d terminate his contract,” Man United fans 'slaughter' English defender after Newcastle shocker

Manchester United fans have turned against their English defender Chris Smalling, tearing him into pieces after staging shambolic display.

Mourinho fumes against defenders, defends Pogba after a loss to Newcastle

Jose Mourinho took a swipe at his defence as Matt Ritchie lifted Newcastle out of the bottom three.

More Stories
Mourinho reveals who is to blame for Newcastle loss

Mourinho reveals who is to blame for Newcastle loss

Conte says he is a 'disaster' when convincing Chelsea to sign players

Conte says he is a 'disaster' when convincing Chelsea to sign players

Mourinho fumes against defenders, defends Pogba after a loss to Newcastle

Jose Mourinho took a swipe at his defence as Matt Ritchie lifted Newcastle out of the bottom three.

AFC Leopards limp on: Hosts Ingwe rue missed chances in first leg fixture

Madagascar side happy with away goal advantage.

KPL: Mathare lick Nzoia Sugar as Tusker, Posta draw

Former Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker and Posta Rangers drew 0-0 yesterday at Ruaraka as Mathare United came from behind to defeat Nzoia Sugar

Franck Ribery reveals secret behind scar on his face

Bayern Munich’s veteran winger Franck Ribery has opened up about his tough upbringing and the heartbreaking story behind his facial scars.

Balotelli 'booked for racist abuse complaint'

Mario Balotelli booked for reporting racist abuse to referee

Liverpool canter to 2-0 victory at Southampton

Liverpool closed to within two points of second-placed Manchester United with a comfortable 2-0 victory at relegation-haunted Southampton on Sunday.

We would have needed 10 hours to score, says Mourinho

after Manchester United suffered a first loss to Newcastle United for five years at St James' Park in the Premier

Newcastle beat Manchester United as Huddersfield win at last

Matt Ritchie condemned Manchester United to a shock 1-0 defeat at struggling Newcastle, while Huddersfield climbed out of the relegation zone after a

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Conte not considering Chelsea axe

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • View betting tips for today's games

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Tottenham's lethal Kane kills off Arsenal again

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Manchester United star Liam Miller dies aged 36

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat Leicester City 5-1 to extend lead

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Top-four finish still priority for Wenger

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Mathare United vs Nzoia Sugar
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia is optimistic with Nyayo national stadium rehabilitation on time
    AFC Leopards set to kick off their CAF cup search against Madagascar's Fosa Junior in Kakamega