Sports festival: Champs Kaya Tiwi tipped to boss Shanzu tourney

By Ernest Ndunda Saturday, February 10th 2018 at 00:03
Diana Wambugha (left) of Mama Ngina Girls fights for the ball with Rita Mumbua (centre) of Kaya Tiwi Secondary in one of the girls basketball matches during the Coast Region Secondary Schools Term One Ball Games at Mazeras High School in Kwale County, March 23, 2017. PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

National secondary schools girls’ basketball champions Kaya Tiwi School will be a force during the annual Shanzu Sports festival that has attracted more than 50 teams.

Fresh from winning last weekend’s Technical University of Mombasa girls’ basketball title, Kaya Tiwi School has put into place mechanisms to see they participate in many tournaments before the start of Term One school games.

“Our participation is not necessarily to win but to expose the girls especially Forms Ones, who have shown great improvement since they started training last month,” said the team’s Technical Director Robert Aran ahead of the festival starting today.

Aran, who is also the school principal, said he will enter two girls’ basketball teams and a boys’ basketball team in the tournament that ends tomorrow at Shanzu Teachers Training College.

Kwale County schools will use the tournament to prepare for the Matuga sub-country Term One games set for next Friday at Shimba Hills School.

Paul Kagwima, who is organising today’s event, said football, hockey, basketball, handball, netball, volleyball, rugby 7s and table tennis will be contested by more than 50 schools, colleges and clubs.

Kenyatta High School of Taita Taveta has entered basketball, hockey and rugby 7s teams while Mombasa’s Miritini has a boys’ handball team.

Waa Boys School, who are the reigning Coast region volleyball champions will battle for top honors in hockey, basketball, rugby 7s, volleyball and handball.

In Kilifi County, Ribe Girl’s School will feature in girls’ football, basketball and hockey.

Mombasa County will enter 20 teams among them Aga Khan Academy. [Ernest Ndunda]

NATIONAL SECONDARY SCHOOLS KAYA TIWI SCHOOL
Next Story
Athletics: Egerton cross country on today
LATEST STORIES
Kenyans register poor show: National team in tough battle for World Cup qualifiers

UAE show no mercy for team ranked way above them.

Boxing: Zarika scoops SJAK award

World Boxing Council (WBC) Super bantamweight women champion, Fatuma ‘Iron Fist’ Zarika is the SJAK Sports Personality of the Month for December 2017.

Kenyans dominate RAK Half Marathon: Chemutai misses World record by a second as Karoki wins men's race

Keittany settles for second position in women race as record holder Jepkosgei finishes fifth.

Athletics: Egerton cross country on today

Nakuru County has organised a road race to be held in a national game reserve in an effort to promote sports tourism.

Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho offered a robust defence of Paul Pogba on Friday after the midfielder was criticised in the British media for

Conte not considering Chelsea axe

Antonio Conte says he has not even considered the possibility of leaving Premier League champions Chelsea despite the increasing speculation over his

More Stories
Sports festival: Champs Kaya Tiwi tipped to boss Shanzu tourney

National secondary schools girls’ basketball champions Kaya Tiwi School will be a force during the annual Shanzu Sports festival that has attracted mo

Kenya’s Simader is among unlikely Olympic heroes

Austrian-based youngster will be flying Kenya’s flag in South Korea

CAF championship calendar-year changed

2018 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup competitions, which begin this weekend, will be the last staged between February and December.

Hazard beats Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne to prestigious award

Eden Hazard has pipped Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to win the prestigious Best Belgian player in Foreign League award

Who will win the next mega jackpot? Here is a clue

Gordon Paul Ogada had just won Shs 230,742,881 SportPesa mega jackpot after getting all his 17 betting entries right.

Slumdog millionaire? Kibera man wins big

Joy sweeps a city shanty as Paul Ogada is declared winner of the SportPesa Sh230 million jackpot

Kibera man dishes out money as he arrives in style to pick up his cheque

Sh230M SportPesa Jackpot winner arrives in style to pick up his cheque

“I lost my parents 20 years ago, I thank Wanyama for saving my bet in Liverpool -Tottenham draw,” says SportPesa jackpot winner

As Wanyama gripped the headlines, his right foot had just blessed one Gordon Paul Ogada, a would-be KShs 230,742,881 SportPesa jackpot winner.

SportPesa unveils the new jackpot winner, Kibera man

Kenya’s betting firm SportPesa have unveiled the winner of Mega Jackpot Shs 230 Million Gordon Paul Ogada this afternoon.

Samuel Abisai welcomes new jackpot winner, worth Shs 230Million

Kenya’s betting firm Sportpesa has rolled out a treat for the new Mega Jackpot winner Gordon Ogada Paul, who bagged Shs 230 Million early this week.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Conte not considering Chelsea axe

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Why Glazer family missed Man United Munich air disaster commemoration second time

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

  • Arsenal squad vs Tottenham revealed

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez sentenced for tax fraud

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Shedu appeals for medical assistance

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

  • Kenya ready to host the World Cup

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia is optimistic with Nyayo national stadium rehabilitation on time
    AFC Leopards set to kick off their CAF cup search against Madagascar's Fosa Junior in Kakamega
    Mwanabondia Fatuma Zarika atuzwa kama mwanamchezaji bora kwa mwezi wa disemba