Sports festival: Champs Kaya Tiwi tipped to boss Shanzu tourney

Diana Wambugha (left) of Mama Ngina Girls fights for the ball with Rita Mumbua (centre) of Kaya Tiwi Secondary in one of the girls basketball matches during the Coast Region Secondary Schools Term One Ball Games at Mazeras High School in Kwale County, March 23, 2017. PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

National secondary schools girls’ basketball champions Kaya Tiwi School will be a force during the annual Shanzu Sports festival that has attracted more than 50 teams.

Fresh from winning last weekend’s Technical University of Mombasa girls’ basketball title, Kaya Tiwi School has put into place mechanisms to see they participate in many tournaments before the start of Term One school games.

“Our participation is not necessarily to win but to expose the girls especially Forms Ones, who have shown great improvement since they started training last month,” said the team’s Technical Director Robert Aran ahead of the festival starting today.

Aran, who is also the school principal, said he will enter two girls’ basketball teams and a boys’ basketball team in the tournament that ends tomorrow at Shanzu Teachers Training College.

Kwale County schools will use the tournament to prepare for the Matuga sub-country Term One games set for next Friday at Shimba Hills School.

Paul Kagwima, who is organising today’s event, said football, hockey, basketball, handball, netball, volleyball, rugby 7s and table tennis will be contested by more than 50 schools, colleges and clubs.

Kenyatta High School of Taita Taveta has entered basketball, hockey and rugby 7s teams while Mombasa’s Miritini has a boys’ handball team.

Waa Boys School, who are the reigning Coast region volleyball champions will battle for top honors in hockey, basketball, rugby 7s, volleyball and handball.

In Kilifi County, Ribe Girl’s School will feature in girls’ football, basketball and hockey.

Mombasa County will enter 20 teams among them Aga Khan Academy. [Ernest Ndunda]