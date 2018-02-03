Sanchez nets his first goal for Manchester United

77

Sanchez scores his first goal for Man United.

Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal for new side Manchester United on Saturday on his first appearance at Old Trafford, netting the second against Huddersfield.

The Chile international saw his penalty saved in the 68th minute but he scored when the ball came back off goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Sanchez, 29, joined United from Arsenal during the January transfer window, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction.

The forward impressed in his first outing for Jose Mourinho's team in last week's FA Cup tie away to lowly Yeovil but was quiet in United's midweek defeat by Tottenham at Wembley.

After Burnley had held league leaders Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor in the early kickoff, the pressure was on United to take advantage but they struggled to find any rhythm in the first half as Huddersfield stood firm.

After Burnley had held league leaders Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor in the early kickoff, the pressure was on United to take advantage but they struggled to find any rhythm in the first half as Huddersfield stood firm.

However, 10 minutes into the second half the hosts went in front when Romelu Lukaku met Juan Mata's cross to score his fourth goal in his last six appearances before Sanchez stroked the ball home after his 68th minute penalty was saved.

Struggling Huddersfield offered little as an attacking force in the game and United saw out the victory with ease to at least put some pressure on rivals City, while Huddersfield dropped to second-bottom after a fifth successive league defeat.