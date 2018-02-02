Are volleyballers acting porn movies?

By Nairobian reporter Friday, February 2nd 2018 at 20:00

A group of volleyball players are suspected to be acting in porn movies. The four, three men and one woman, spend time in the woman’s apartment with neighbours suspecting them of engaging in some orgy or acting in porn movies.

“At first I thought they are only close because all of them play volleyball and have even featured for the national team, but later I started reading mischief,” one of their friends told Offside.

Offside has also learnt that the four always book one room in in a famous city joint where they engage in the devil-knows what. It is not yet confirmed whether they are in a relationship or doing other crazy stuff.

Star’s noisy lungula stirs women in city flat

A famous football player caused a stir in one of the flats in Eastland after her girlfriend started moaning and shouting his name drawing the attention of curious neighbours, who started peeping as the shrieks grew loud. Before long, the moaning had escalated to shrieks and yelps of pleasure, as more tenants mostly women came out for entertainment. The woman kept shouting mcheza! mcheza! as women who had peeped outside shouted back happily hapooo! And night long, the shrieks went.

“I wish I was that woman,” a female tenant told Offside. But not the caretaker and night guard. “This is not a brothel, we will not allow such nonsense, some of the tenants are living with their children here,” said the caretaker. The night-guard threatened to block the man from the flat, saying he will cause tension among cuples. “You know some women will start asking their men to make them shriek,” he quipped.

Gor host Nakumatt as league kicks off: Teams chase K’Ogalo’s crown in what is expected to be tough season

New boys Wazito welcome Sony Sugar as Leopards face Rangers at Afraha.

Gor still team to beat as new season starts: League preview Waruru expected to carry Sofapaka to KPL glory

Newboys Wazito and Nakumatt will find it tough in battle for survival

New boys: Wazito and Vihiga set for tough KPL debut

Vihiga United and Wazito will be playing in the Kenyan Premier League for the first time.

Kenya face daunting task: Coach upbeat squad will improve pecking order

Shujaa take on USA, Samoa and Canada in the fourth HSBC Sevens World Series.

Mohammed, Ramadhan join Coast Stima

National Super League debutants Coast Stima has captured the signatures of Mahmoud Mohammed and Mwinyi Ramadhan from Taveta Sisal ahead of the 2018 le

2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour: Chebet, Birgen among top guns tonight

Winny Chebet and Bethwel Birgen headline Kenya’s squad at the Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe, the opening stop of the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour tonight.

Wife catches ex player tickling mboch

A former national team player is fighting to save his marriage after he was caught red-handed sucking Miss mboch’s boobs. The wife who had left in the

Are volleyballers acting porn movies?

The four, three men and one woman, spend time in the woman’s apartment with n

What Mesut Ozil said about Arsene Wenger in his autobiography - and why it's reason he re-signed

Mesut Ozil put pen to paper on a new £350,000-a-week contract in a deal that will keep him at Arsenal until 2021

Top 10 English Premier League earners after January transfer window

Mesut Ozil has finally signed on the dotted line and got the pay rise he was pushing so hard for at Arsenal, he will now be at Arsenal until 2021

Football legend denied entry to US 'because he insulted Donald Trump on TV'

Football legend denied entry to US because he used a slang term to insult US President Donald Trump on TV

Intriguing details on why Mourinho subbed Pogba in early minutes of the game emerge

Frank Lampard has attempted to explain why Jose Mourinho substituted Paul Pogba in Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham

West Ham suspends transfer boss over racial discrimination on African players

West Ham United have suspended director of player recruitment Tony Henry, after he was involved in a racism row over claims he said on African players

Thierry Henry wants lethal Aubameyang-Lacazette partnership, gives Wenger attacking formula

Thierry Henry has urged Arsene Wenger to play a front two to utilise Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

West Ham in racism storm involving transfer of African players

West Ham United's head of recruitment has been embroiled in a racism row after claims he said African players "cause mayhem".

Mesut Ozil turned down offers from European giants to pen new Arsenal deal

Mesut Ozil reportedly turned down offers from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United before agreeing a new deal at Arsenal.

  Jose Mourinho reveals the position Manchester United will look to strengthen in the summer transfer window

Wed 31st Jan 2018

    Wed 31st Jan 2018

  Wenger to take late call on Aubameyang for Everton clash

Fri 02nd Feb 2018

    Fri 02nd Feb 2018

  Nassar sentencing hearing halted as father lunges at disgraced doctor

Fri 02nd Feb 2018

    Fri 02nd Feb 2018

  Mourinho hopes Bailly, Ibrahimovic can return for Champions League

Fri 02nd Feb 2018

    Fri 02nd Feb 2018

  Tusker bags young talent with two names

Sat 03rd Feb 2018

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  Forget Mourinho's mind games, Guardiola warns City

Sat 03rd Feb 2018

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  Mohammed, Ramadhan join Coast Stima

Sat 03rd Feb 2018

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  New boys: Wazito and Vihiga set for tough KPL debut

Sat 03rd Feb 2018

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  Gor still team to beat as new season starts: League preview Waruru expected to carry Sofapaka to KPL glory

Sat 03rd Feb 2018

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  Gor host Nakumatt as league kicks off: Teams chase K'Ogalo's crown in what is expected to be tough season

Sat 03rd Feb 2018

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

    Kericho based Zoo FC eye the KPL 2018 as they take on Ulinzi FC in opening match
    Klabu ya kandanda ya Kericho Zoo FC wajianda kuchuana na klabu bingwa Ulinzi: Zilizala Viwanjani
    6th Bhubesi Pride Rugby circuit kicks off in Mathare-Nairobi
    AFC Leopards football legend Joe Kadenge urges football fraternity to help former players