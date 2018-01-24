Could this be the new Manchester United jersey? 'Leaked' image reveals new ultra-stylish kit design

By Mirror Wednesday, January 24th 2018 at 17:51
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

A leaked image has revealed a reported Manchester United retro design shirt which could be released by Adidas.

Reports suggest that the sportswear giant, who supply United's kits this year, will release the jersey later this year.

And it's sure to go down well with supporters, because the new shirt is a retro design inspired by kits from the 1950s and 1960s, report the Manchester Evening News.

Other than the United crest and the Adidas logo, the shirt is plain red with a white round collar - and there is no room for the Chevrolet logo in keeping with the clean look from decades past.

Adidas are said to be releasing vintage designs for their biggest clubs, and Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus are also getting their own retro offering.

It is rumoured that the designs will be available to buy 'in the coming weeks'.

Adidas were United's kit manufacturers between 1980 and 1992, designing a range of fondly-remembered shirts throughout the Dave Sexton and Ron Atkinson eras, and the first few years of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign.

The German brand was replaced by Umbro in 1992, who spent a decade making United kits before Nike took over.

Adidas, who returned as the Reds' kit manufacturers in 2015, have been unafraid to take inspiration from their first spell at United when producing this season's current kits.

The 2017/18 home shirt is inspired by past designs, while fans were given the opportunity to help create the grey third kit.

The eventual design that was chosen honours United's holy trinity of Sir Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best.

MANCHESTER UNITED ADIDAS 2017/18 HOME SHIRT
Barclays Kenya Open tees off 50th Anniversary celebrations with a bang
New England women team coach Neville under fire for ‘sexist’ tweets
Arsenal legend denies being involved in Sanchez’s transfer
Manchester United tops football’s rich list
