Club officials troop to Tanzania for juju

By Nairobian reporter Friday, January 19th 2018 at 20:37

Some local football coaches have personally visited Tanzania or sent representatives to fetch fresh winning juju ahead of the new season.

 The use of juju in soccer has gained momentum in the country with some coaches now going as far as Nigeria for allegedly more powerful concoctions than what is found around, but Tanzania is still held in high esteem as one of the places with the best soccer witchdoctors.

“Once the team has signed players for the season, we have to buttress it with other powers or else we will not get anywhere,” a club official told Offside.

 He said this time round it will not be business as usual and that they have to get the best for the team in terms of witchdoctors.

“Ours is not to get medicine for enhance performance, but rather to get something that will break down anything planted against us by our opponents,” he said.

Another coach who used to visit Ukambani for juju was recently spotted in Tanzania with rumours rife that he had opted to try the Tanganyika dumba after they were outperformed despite having gone to Ukambani for something.

Close allies however dismissed rumours that the senior coach was in Tanzania, saying he is been in the country training the team.

“We are a team that believe in hardwork and God, let those who want the juju go for it,” one of the allies told Offside adding that they are aware people are out to win the title through thick and thin.

