Man United star to resist Arsenal move in Sanchez swap deal until ‘certain conditions’ are met

By Mirror Tuesday, January 16th 2018 at 16:09
Man United players Juan Mata (L), Antony Martial (C) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (R)celebrating a goal in a past match [Photo: Courtesy]

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is mulling over a switch to Arsenal - but is happy to stand his ground unless the move is right for him. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is resigned to Alexis Sanchez leaving and United have made a big-money offer to the Chilean.

Manchester City have pulled out over what they believe were escalating costs, despite Sanchez's desire to again work with Pep Guardiola.

Chelsea have also been linked with a late move - Antonio Conte is a long-time fan of the 29-year-old - but United are in pole position.

Wenger was keen to take Anthony Martial in part-exchange, but United have made clear that they have no desire to part with the young Frenchman.

 

As such, the Gunners' new head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat, has pointed Wenger in the direction of Mkhitaryan, whom he played a key role in signing for Borussia Dortmund in 2013, and who is out of favour with Jose Mourinho.

 

Mkhitaryan, who joined United 18 months ago for £27million and scored the opener in last season's Europa League final, was left out of United's squad on Monday on the 3-0 win over Stoke, and has started just two of their last 16 games.

Mirror Sport understands Mkhitaryan is open to a move to the Emirates, and that living in London holds an appeal to the Armenian.

However, Mkhitaryan - who is represented by Mino Raiola - will hold out on a move unless the deal is right for him.

He's currently paid £180,000-a-week at Old Trafford - more than Arsenal's current top earners - and Arsenal will need to match that figure.

Additionally, because he hasn't asked to leave, United will have pay him off in order to get a deal done, and thus take Sanchez to the north west.

