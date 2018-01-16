Alexis Sanchez transfer saga takes new twist

By Mirror Tuesday, January 16th 2018 at 12:28
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester City have not pulled the plug on a deal for Alexis Sanchez - with boss Pep Guardiola and the club's hierarchy meeting today to decide what to do.

Manchester United remain favourites to sign Sanchez from Arsenal for £35million, with City only prepared to pay £20m for the Chile forward who is out of contract in six months.

Mirror Football has learned a move for Sanchez is "highly unlikely" from City, with the club unwilling to pay what they consider exorbitant sums of money being demanded by Arsenal and the player's representatives.

But a final decision will be made by City today, following a meeting between Guardiola, chief executive Ferran Soriano and director of football Txiki Begiristain, with chairman Khalddon Al Mubarak also in dialogue with the trio.

City has always been Sanchez's preferred choice, with the 29-year-old keen to be reunited with his former Barcelona manager Guardiola.

But such is the forward's desperation to leave Arsenal this month, he is prepared to switch to United.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The Blues must now decide whether it is worth paying more than they feel is right for Sanchez to ensure one of their top transfer targets does not join their local rivals, or whether to maintain their stance of not being held to ransom over a player who can leave Arsenal for nothing this summer.

After Sunday's defeat by Bournemouth, Arsene Wenger, who left the Chilean at home for the match, admitted he wants the situation resolved as quickly as possible.

Gunners boss Wenger said: “It will be decided in the next 48 hours. It was a bit difficult for him because he was on stand-by. That's why I decided not to do it. He did not refuse to play.

“It's a difficult period for him (Sanchez). He's always been committed until now but he could have moved yesterday, today or not.

“I don't master the rhythm of that (the transfer) but it could happen today, tomorrow or not at all. That's why I took a decision [not to select him]… I didn't want to travel with him and suddenly he goes somewhere.

"Look, if Sanchez goes we need to replace him. I say when you look at today, we missed many players in our squad. And you say that they have a weight in the team.

“If players like Sanchez go, we have of course to respond to it. Will he go or not, I don't know, but at the moment, it's transfer period and in this kind of periods, you try to use the players who are completely focused on being at the club.”

Wenger is a big admirer of Mkhitaryan, was offered him before he moved to Old Trafford and now that could happen with United keen to keep Anthony Martial who Arsenal also rate highly.

MANCHESTER CITY ALEXIS SANCHEZ PEP GUARDIOLA
Next Story
French referee apologizes after ‘kicking’ and sending player off
RELATED STORIES
How high press dismantled City
Latest EPL Table 2017-18: Premier League standings
Sanchez 'half in, half out' of Arsenal, says Wenger
LATEST STORIES
Mourinho 'relaxed' about Sanchez joining United

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho remains relaxed about his chances of signing Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez despite

Man United star willing to move to Arsenal on Sanchez deal on one condition

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is mulling over a switch to Arsenal - but is happy to stand his ground unless the move is right for h

Top Bundesliga striker ’drops social media hint' he's ready to join Arsenal in January

Arsenal have held talks with Borussia Dortmund over the possibility of signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January

Alexis Sanchez transfer saga takes new twist

Alexis Sanchez transfer saga takes new twist

French referee apologizes after ‘kicking’ and sending player off

Tony Chapron has apologized after he kicked out at Nantes defender Diego Carlos and sending him off for a second yellow

Gor to pay Machakos County to seal reconciliation

Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua on Monday lifted the ban he had imposed on Sportpesa Premier League Champions Gor

More Stories
Mourinho 'relaxed' about Sanchez joining United

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho remains relaxed about his chances of signing Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez despite

Alexis Sanchez transfer saga takes new twist

Alexis Sanchez transfer saga takes new twist

Gor to pay Machakos County to seal reconciliation

Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua on Monday lifted the ban he had imposed on Sportpesa Premier League Champions Gor

Gor Mahia leaves two players out of CAF lineup as uncertainty lingers

Two Gor Mahia players are at uncertainty in their career after champions left them out CAF Championship lineup.

How high press dismantled City

Manchester City’s quest to be the latest 'Invincibles' of English football ended, thanks to nine minutes of mayhem.

Latest EPL Table 2017-18: Premier League standings

View Latest EPL Table 2017-18: Premier League standings

Kenyan Premier League: Bandari recruits Rwandese goalie, Ochomo back

Bandari football club has completed its recruitment process ahead of the start of the 2018 Kenya Premier League, which k

Reports: No.7 shirt will be taken by Sanchez at Old Trafford

Sanchez, who currently wears the no.7 shirt for Arsenal, is edging closer to joining Manchester United

Wanyama reveals dark days of his career

Wanyama suffered a knee injury back in August playing against Chelsea before being ruled out.

Ryan Giggs appointed Wales manager as his past ‘bite back’ causing fan backlash

Incoming Wales boss Ryan Giggs is eyeing up former Manchester United team-mate Paul Scholes as his number two

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Olunga thrills Spanish league with hat-trick

    Sun 14th Jan 2018

  • Uhuru and Odinga congratulate Olunga for becoming the first Kenyan and first Girona player to score a hat trick in La Liga

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

  • Arsenal and Man City interested in signing centre-back Jonny Evans

    Sun 14th Jan 2018

  • Manchester United won’t sign Vardy

    Sun 14th Jan 2018

  • KPL awards: Madoya says family inspired his rise to top

    Sun 14th Jan 2018

  • Former Kariobangi player swam with sharks in KPL before making Premier Soccer League move

    Sun 14th Jan 2018

  • Bournemouth come from behind to beat lacklustre Arsenal

    Sun 14th Jan 2018

  • Premier League standings after Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run

    Sun 14th Jan 2018

  • Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten Premier League run

    Sun 14th Jan 2018

  • Sanchez 'half in, half out' of Arsenal, says Wenger

    Mon 15th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Mashindano ya Tenisi za Afrika yaandaliwa Nairobi
    Mashindano ya Tenisi za Afrika yaandaliwa Nairobi
    Matayarisho ya Tuzo za Soya yaendelea
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Taewendo