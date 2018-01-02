Pep wants to sign Sanchez

By Mirror Tuesday, January 2nd 2018 at 00:03
Pep Guardiola is eyeing up Sanchez

Pep Guardiola opened the door to a January swoop for Alexis Sanchez after Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for up to two months.

Manchester City’s 18-match winning streak was ended after they failed to score for the first time in the Premier League as they drew at Crystal Palace yesterday.

And the runaway Premier League leaders also lost their Brazilian striker to a knee injury which saw him leave the field in tears and hobble out of Selhurst Park on crutches.

City failed with a £60m bid for Sanchez in the summer after Arsenal could not find a replacement.

PEP GUARDIOLA ALEXIS SANCHEZ GABRIEL JESUS
Next Story
Mourinho reveals when Lukaku will return
RELATED STORIES
Arsene Wenger concerned about tension between Sanchez and his teammates
Wenger to offload Sanchez for extraordinarily cheaper prize in January
Sanchez still keen on Man City move
LATEST STORIES
Zarika and champions Police boxed to glory

Year in review: Kenya failed to stamp authority in international bouts

Pep wants to sign Sanchez

Pep Guardiola opened the door to a January swoop for Alexis Sanchez after Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for up to two mont

Mourinho reveals when Lukaku will return

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku will be sidelined for just a single week following his head injury, according to

Zaha says to stay at Palace despite Man City, Chelsea links

Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha has said he has no intention of leaving the London club in the January transfer win

Premier League Table 2018

Premier League Table 2018

Man United lift Mourinho after 2-0 win over Everton, Liverpool leave it late to snatch 2-1 victory at Burnley

Manchester United put a smile back on Jose Mourinho's face as fine goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard sealed a

More Stories
Pep wants to sign Sanchez

Pep Guardiola opened the door to a January swoop for Alexis Sanchez after Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for up to two mont

Mourinho reveals when Lukaku will return

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku will be sidelined for just a single week following his head injury, according to

Zaha says to stay at Palace despite Man City, Chelsea links

Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha has said he has no intention of leaving the London club in the January transfer win

Premier League Table 2018

Premier League Table 2018

Man United lift Mourinho after 2-0 win over Everton, Liverpool leave it late to snatch 2-1 victory at Burnley

Manchester United put a smile back on Jose Mourinho's face as fine goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard sealed a

Did you notice that Everton changed their SportPesa logo during Man Utd match? Here's Why

Why Everton changed their SportPesa logo on their shirt during Manchester United match

Countries that have never missed out on World Cup since 1998

View Teams that have never missed out on the World Cup since 1998

Nike advertise Coutinho name on Barcelona shirt

Sports apparel manufacturers Nike have created a flurry of speculation around the future of Liverpool playmaker Philippe

Why Gor Mahia had easy run in title race: AFC, Tusker and Sofapaka failed to challenge K'Ogalo's dominance

Impasse between KPL and FKF still dominated season as 18 teams finally took part.

Betting tax: Gor Mahia boss makes plea to government

Gor Mahia charman Ambrose Rachier has called on the government to re-consider their stand on the 35 per cent tax on bett

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Willian shines as Chelsea crush Stoke

    Sat 30th Dec 2017

  • Salah double ensures Liverpool overcome Leicester

    Sat 30th Dec 2017

  • Lukaku taken off on stretcher following head injury

    Sat 30th Dec 2017

  • United slip to third after goalless draw with Southampton

    Sat 30th Dec 2017

  • Mourinho: Ibrahimovic ruled out for a month

    Sun 31st Dec 2017

  • Man Utd fans hit out at Paul Pogba after intercepting Matic's goal

    Sun 31st Dec 2017

  • Sportpesa ends contract with FKF

    Sun 31st Dec 2017

  • Arsene Wenger concerned about tension between Sanchez and his teammates

    Sun 31st Dec 2017

  • YEAR IN REVIEW: National squads, clubs and leagues to seek funding ahead of the 2018 season

    Sun 31st Dec 2017

  • FA: Manchester United's Young charged with violent conduct

    Sun 31st Dec 2017

    • Sport Videos
    Sports federations to submit their budget and calendar events
    Red Beats win the Chris Oguso soccer tournament
    Zaidi ya timu kumi zashiriki katika dimba la Chris Oguso
    Wizara ya michezo imetaka mashirikisho mbali mbali nchini kutoa bageti wa mwaka wa 2018