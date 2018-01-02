Pep wants to sign Sanchez

77

Pep Guardiola is eyeing up Sanchez

Pep Guardiola opened the door to a January swoop for Alexis Sanchez after Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for up to two months.

Manchester City’s 18-match winning streak was ended after they failed to score for the first time in the Premier League as they drew at Crystal Palace yesterday.

And the runaway Premier League leaders also lost their Brazilian striker to a knee injury which saw him leave the field in tears and hobble out of Selhurst Park on crutches.

City failed with a £60m bid for Sanchez in the summer after Arsenal could not find a replacement.