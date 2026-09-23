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Top coffee societies in Murang'a get free lime to boost production

By Boniface Gikandi | Sep. 23, 2026
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Coffee farmers in Murang'a. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Seven coffee cooperative societies in Murang’a that posted high prices after the coffee auction have been listed to receive free lime to boost quality coffee production.

The seven societies in the year 2025/2026 achieved the highest prices after the sale of coffee through the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) and the Direct Sales window between October 1, 2025 and July 30, 2026.

Governor Irungu Kang’ata’s administration directed that the farmers from the best-paying societies be facilitated with free lime to increase coffee production in the coming year.

“Following the July distribution of lime, some stocks were left behind in the warehouse, thus should be supplied to farmers for free as part of celebrating the posting of the best prices,” said Kang’ata.

Gatagua Agro Marketing Society based in Kiharu paid Sh143 per kg of cherry that was delivered for processing before the auction.

Kang’ata directed the Department of Agriculture, headed by CEC Kimani Mugo, to distribute the remaining lime bags to the top-performing coffee cooperative societies per constituency based on their latest payment rates.

Kimani said the societies will distribute the lime to their members free of charge.

“We are proud that the societies emerged as the best in paying their farmers; thus, the county government will support them in the production of quality coffee from the farm level,” said the CEC.

The best societies auctioned their coffee through the Alliance Berries Limited.

Gatagua Agro Marketing Society based in Kiharu led in paying Sh143 per kgs, Gakui Coffee Farmers Cooperative Society Sh139 per kg, Kangunu Farmers Cooperative Society Sh133 per kg, Iyego Farmers Cooperative Society Sh131.2 per kg.

Others are Marumi Cooperative Society Sh125.95 per kg, Thikagiki Farmers Cooperative Society Sh118 per kg, and Karurumo Farmers Cooperative Society Sh115 per kg.

Gatagua Society Chairman Nahason Chege welcomed the distribution of the lime, saying farmers should be educated on the production of quality coffee.

“The buyers in the local and international markets search for quality production and are ready to pay the best prices,” said Chege.

A leading coffee agronomist, John Chege, advised the farmers to apply lime in the coffee farms.

“The growers who have been using the lime have testimony of the quality production,” said Chege. Murang’a sold 3.86 million kgs, earning farmers a total of Sh4.87 billion.

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Related Topics

Murang'a Coffee Farmers Quality Coffee Production Governor Irungu Kang’ata Murang’a Cooperative Societies
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