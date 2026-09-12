New smart technology gets local beekeepers buzzing

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Fredrick Ogore, a lecturer at Daystar University, explains how the Smart Apiary technology works. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Beekeeping typically involves regular physical visits to the apiary.

This lets the farmer monitor the health and strength of bee colonies, inspect hives, confirm the presence of the queen and brood, assess food stores, manage pests and diseases, maintain equipment, identify potential problems, and determine when honey is ready for harvest.

A hive is essentially a closed and hidden space, making it difficult for farmers to know what is happening inside without physically opening it.

This can be time-consuming and may also disturb the bees. However, a new technology, Smart Apiary, is changing this by enabling farmers to monitor their hives remotely from the comfort of their homes.

Developed by Computer Science lecturer and Director of Design for Delight and Spatial AI Centre Team Leader at Daystar University, Fredrick Michael Ogore, the technology reduces the need for frequent physical visits to the apiary while giving beekeepers real-time information about the condition of their colonies.

“Instead of travelling to the apiary every time they need to check on their bees, beekeepers can sit comfortably at home or in an office and monitor the hives through the system,” he says.

Frequent physical visits and repeated opening of hives can disrupt bee activity. The technology will enhance convenience for farmers while minimising disturbance to the bees.

The Smart Apiary, which combines Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, is designed to provide real-time information on what is happening inside the hive. This enables beekeepers to identify potential problems early and determine when physical intervention is necessary.

Ogore explains that the system uses sensors mounted on beehives to collect data on various aspects of bee activity. These include proximity sensors that detect predators such as honey badgers, monkeys and human interference; acoustic sensors that monitor buzzing levels; weight sensors that help determine food availability and harvest time; and sensors that monitor humidity and carbon dioxide levels. “Acoustic sensors can also support research into bee health because bees produce different buzzing sounds depending on their condition, including when they are excited after finding pollen or when they are under stress,” he says.

Data is transmitted using Long Range (LoRa) technology to a web-based dashboard, where it can be collected and analysed remotely.

Farmers can access the information through the dashboard, while those without smartphones can receive alerts via SMS. Ogore says the system is currently being tested on six hives, from which data is streamed in real time.

Ogore says he was motivated to develop a low-cost solution that can be easily adopted by small-scale farmers.

The system can be customised to meet individual farmers’ needs. While researchers may require detailed information on humidity, carbon dioxide and other factors, ordinary beekeepers may only need alerts on predators, harvest time and colony activity.

He says, “I want to provide farmers with only the information they need rather than overwhelming them with unnecessary data.”

He also envisions translating the dashboard into local languages to make the technology more accessible.

He says most beekeepers already understand bee management practices, and the technology simply adds a tool for monitoring hive performance. It’s, therefore, designed as an addition to existing beekeeping knowledge rather than a replacement for farmer training.

Ogore initiated the project in 2019 after identifying an opportunity to apply IoT and AI to bee farming. Although he initially applied for a grant without success, he later secured support through a Daystar University innovation and research programme.

He says the development process has taken several years because of limited resources, procurement challenges, and equipment failures.

He describes the development of the technology as a “eureka moment”, saying his ambition is to transform the traditional hive into a smart computer that gives farmers greater intelligence about what is happening inside their hives.

In the next five years, Ogore hopes to work more closely with beekeepers, organisations, and researchers involved in apiculture.

He also plans to pursue more research and seek additional grants, with the long-term goal of contributing to bee health and, ultimately, food security, given the critical role bees play as pollinators.

Dr Caroline Ayuya, director of research, innovation, commercialisation and entrepreneurship at Daystar University, is optimistic about an innovative smart apiary project led by internal grantee, Ogore.

The project is among several initiatives supported through Daystar’s internal research and innovation grants.

However, Dr Ayuya says it stands out because of its potential to transform beekeeping in Kenya through technology, data and innovation.

“The project brings together artificial intelligence, agriculture, the Internet of Things, data analytics, statistics, environmental science, computing and electrical engineering, to help farmers increase honey production while exploring other valuable bee products,” she explains.

She says farmers need to understand that there are many products beyond honey. Bee venom can fetch up to Sh1.2 million per kilo, while royal jelly can cost about Sh42,000.

Dr Ayuya says Daystar’s seed funding is designed to help researchers develop viable innovations capable of attracting external partners and investment. The university provides grants starting at Sh500,000, with some researchers receiving up to Sh3.5 million.

She hopes external funders and partners will support promising innovations that generate knowledge, create community impact and have the potential to scale.