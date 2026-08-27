First Lady boosts over 1,000 poultry farmers with chicks

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First Lady Rachel Ruto and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga distributing chicks (in boxes) to farmers at Oriwo Boys Secondary School in Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard].

More than 1000 female farmers in Homa Bay County can breathe a sigh of relief after getting 2000 improved indigenous chicks for starting poultry production.

The farmers organised in various groups received the chicks from the State Department for Livestock. The smallholder farmers got the chicks to boost their livelihoods.

The project came after most of the farmers had yearned to start poultry farming but they were unable due to lack of resources and skills.

First Lady Rachel Ruto who was accompanied by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga presided over distribution of the chicks at Oriwo Boys High School in Karachuonyo Constituency.

Ruto said more than 1000 female farmers had been trained to enable them to practice poultry keeping effectively.

She said the aim of the project was not only to train the women but to equip them in poultry keeping.

“We have given the women 2000 chicks which are a day old. The farmers have also been trained to enable them to have poultry keeping skills,” Ruto said.

She argued that the principal objective of the initiative is to improve food security and wealth creation in households.

Ruto argued that women play very important roles in households. Thus, empowering a woman means empowering the entire society.

“Women are the cornerstones in many households. If you empower a woman, you empower the whole society,” she added.

The First Lady urged the women to focus on wealth creation through agribusiness.

“Women should consider agriculture not only as a way of feeding households but also as an opportunity to create wealth for future generations. Small beginnings can produce remarkable results,” she added.

Wanga said the initiative enhances financial inclusion, enterprise development and food security.

She said women undergo a lot of problems in society. But such problems could only be alleviated through empowerment.

The Governor added that poultry farming will enable the women to be financially independent.

“Women empowerment is our priority as a county. This initiative will improve the lives of women in our county,” Wanga said.

Principal Livestock Production Officer Fred Oruru explained that the improved indigenous chicken combines hardiness of local breeds with faster growth. This enhances better egg production and disease resistance.

Oruru said chicken farming is one of the most profitable and sustainable ventures for smallholders.

“We will continue to transform the poultry industry nationally using this programme. This encompasses providing training, extension support and market linkages,” he said.