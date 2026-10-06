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Ruto orders enhanced Ebola response

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 6, 2026
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The government says it has intensified surveillance, contact tracing, testing to prevent further transmission.

President William Ruto has ordered an enhanced national response to Ebola following the death of a patient confirmed to have an imported case of Ebola Virus Disease.

Ruto directed the National Security Council Committee (NSCC) to convene and assess the situation and recommend measures needed to safeguard the country.

Following the NSCC meeting, the Government said it had intensified surveillance, contact tracing, testing and other public health measures to prevent further transmission.

Eight family members of the deceased have been placed under quarantine and are undergoing daily monitoring for symptoms. Another 21 healthcare workers who attended to the patient have also been quarantined and are being closely monitored.

Contact tracing has also been extended to passengers who travelled on the same flight as the deceased after entering the country. So far, 27 passengers who may have come into contact with the patient have been identified and contacted.

The Government said the appropriate public health measures were being undertaken in relation to the passengers.

The deceased has since been safely buried in accordance with established public health protocols.

“Surveillance and rapid response teams are on the ground, building on the preparedness and surveillance systems Kenya has maintained since the Ebola outbreak began in May 2026,” State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Mohamed said Kenya had the capacity to detect, isolate and manage suspected cases.

As of October 6, authorities had screened 652,584 travellers and tested 267 samples in five laboratories.

These include the National Virology Reference Laboratory, KEMRI Nairobi, KEMRI Kisumu and two mobile laboratories deployed at the Busia border in Busia County and Lwakhakha border in Bungoma County.

“Of the 267 samples tested, only one has returned a positive result: that of the deceased patient. No additional positive cases have been detected,” the statement said.

The Government said 4,971 healthcare workers had been trained at national and subnational levels in Ebola prevention, detection and management.

It has also designated several facilities to manage Ebola cases, including Kenyatta National Hospital, with eight beds; Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, 50 beds; National Police Hospital, 49 beds; and Nairobi Hospital, 143 beds. County isolation centres have also been designated.

“This capacity will be expanded, with additional facilities designated as the situation evolves,” Mohamed said.

The Government sought to reassure Kenyans of its preparedness to deal with the public health emergency.

“Kenya is prepared to deal with this public health emergency,” Mohamed said, adding that the Government would continue strengthening surveillance, contact tracing, testing and treatment capacity.

The public has also been encouraged to promptly report to health authorities anyone suspected of having been exposed to Ebola or displaying symptoms consistent with the disease.

“The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely, take all necessary measures to protect the public, and keep the country informed of any further developments,” Mohamed said.

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