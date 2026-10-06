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Oburu Oginga is not dead, secretariat and governor Wanga say

By Fred Kagonye | Oct. 6, 2026
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Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga. [Courtesy, X]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Odinga is not dead as has been claimed on social media his party and secretariat now say.

In a statement, Oginga’s secretariat condemned and debunked what they said were unfounded fake news and propaganda on social media platforms by blogger Maverick Aoko.

“We wish to assure the general public, members of ODM, the people of Siaya County, and the entire nation that Dr Oburu Oginga is well, safe, and in good spirits,” the statement reads.

His office said that when the news started spreading online, Oginga was preparing a speech for the handover ceremony of the Raila Odinga Mausoleum at Kang'o ka Jaramogi.

President William Ruto is expected to grace the event in Siaya County where the mausoleum will be commissioned and dedicated.

The ceremony is part of the celebrations that have been organized to celebrate the life of late ODM leader Raila Odinga as Kenya marks one year since his death on October 15, 2025.

“While Dr. Oburu continues to observe strict directives from his doctors to take a forced rest and limit heavy physical engagements, he remains fully updated, mentally alert, and deeply engaged in key party and national matters.”

Oginga’s office said that it was unfortunate at the age of free information, digital connectivity and open media people were weaponizing social media platforms to bully people and spread falsehoods for cheap publicity.

“Free speech and open media are pillars of our democracy, but they must never be perverted into tools for malice, character assassination, and causing unnecessary distress to families and the public.”

The office called on the public and the media to ignore the fake news and to rely on communication from official channels.

“We are in communication with the party leadership to handle the matter legally.”

ODM chairperson and Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga termed the reports of Oginga’s death as fake.

“My PL Dr Oburu is recovering steadily. I was with him this evening and he is in high spirits. We continue to pray for his full recovery,” she posted on X.

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Related Topics

Oburu Oginga President William Ruto Gladys Wanga ODM party leader
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