Sorghum farming changing fortunes in Arid Kerio Valley with over Sh15 million expected to be realised this season

Kabulwo Farmers’ Cooperative Society Chairperson Yusuf Kipchumba at the society's sorghum farm in Emsoo in Elgeyo Marakwet County. [Wycliff Kipsang, Standard].

A decision by a group of herders from the banditry-prone Kerio Valley to venture into sorghum farming is changing fortunes in the arid region.

The initiative is expected to generate Sh15 million.