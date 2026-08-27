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Sorghum farming changing fortunes in Arid Kerio Valley with over Sh15 million expected to be realised this season

By Wycliff Kipsang | Aug. 27, 2026
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 Kabulwo Farmers’ Cooperative Society Chairperson Yusuf Kipchumba at the society's sorghum farm in Emsoo in Elgeyo Marakwet County. [Wycliff Kipsang, Standard].

A decision by a group of herders from the banditry-prone Kerio Valley to venture into sorghum farming is changing fortunes in the arid region.

The initiative is expected to generate Sh15 million.

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Related Topics

Sorghum Farming Drought-Resistant Crops Kerio Valley Agriculture Elgeyo Marakwet Farmers
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