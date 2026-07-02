Policy hurdles hurt Kenyan's bid to explore opportunities in maritime

Audio By Vocalize

Sea cadets called on the government to speed up the issuance of seafarers identification documents to enable them seek jobs on ocean-going vessels. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s efforts to expand employment opportunities for seafarers abroad are being undermined by the absence of a national wage structure and weak labour protections, the Seafarers Union of Kenya (SUK) has warned.

The union is now pushing for comprehensive legislation to standardise wages, strengthen oversight of recruitment agencies and improve the welfare of Kenyan seafarers, arguing that local workers continue to earn less than foreign counterparts despite performing the same duties.

SUK Secretary General Atie Swaleh Ramadhan criticised the Ministry of Labour for failing to operationalise the Seafarers Wages Council, which was established more than four years ago to develop a framework for determining seafarers’ pay.

She said the lack of standardised wages has left Kenyan seafarers vulnerable to exploitation, particularly those working on foreign vessels.

“Kenya has not set standardised wages for seafarers and we are calling on the ministry to work with the Seafarers Wages Council to address this gap,” Ramadhan said.

She said the proposed wage structure should classify seafarers according to their working environment and guarantee fair remuneration while protecting the rights of those employed on both local and international vessels.

Beyond wages, the union wants a greater role in the recruitment of seafarers, saying its involvement would help curb fraudulent recruitment agencies and protect job seekers from exploitation.

“The union must be part of the recruitment process to ensure transparency and safeguard the welfare of Kenyan seafarers,” Ramadhan said.

The union also urged the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) and the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs to simplify the issuance of clearance certificates required by seafarers seeking jobs locally and overseas.

According to Ramadhan, a streamlined clearance system would also enable authorities and the union to monitor the welfare and working conditions of Kenyan seafarers wherever they are employed.

While acknowledging the concerns raised by the union, KMA Director General Omae Nyarandi said Kenya is making progress in expanding overseas employment opportunities through bilateral labour agreements signed with three countries.

He also announced that Kenya has signed the Seafarers’ Identity Document (SID) Convention and expects to begin issuing the internationally recognised identification documents within the next three months.

The SID allows seafarers to enter ports in participating countries more easily, improving their mobility and increasing their chances of securing employment with international shipping companies.

Nyarandi further said the government’s cadet funding programme, which had been suspended, will resume in July to support the training of future seafarers.

“We want to create a better working environment for our seafarers. The SID will enhance their mobility and employment opportunities,” he said.

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) also pledged support for maritime workers, with Assistant Secretary General Caroline Ruto saying the federation would continue advocating for improved working conditions and stronger welfare protections, particularly for women employed in the maritime sector.

Industry players say the reforms are urgent if Kenya is to benefit from growing global demand for maritime professionals.

Kenya Ships Agents Association (KSAA) Chief Executive Elijah Mbaru said the global shipping industry is facing a significant shortage of qualified seafarers, presenting Kenya with an opportunity to increase employment if it strengthens training and improves labour standards.

Citing projections by the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO) and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Mbaru said the world could face a shortage of about 114,000 seagoing officers by 2030.

However, he noted that Kenyan seafarers continue to face structural challenges, including stagnant wages that have changed little over the past 15 years despite growth in the global shipping industry.

The association is also reviewing work schedules such as the six-hours-on, six-hours-off shift system because of concerns about its impact on workers’ welfare.

Kenya currently has about 19,000 registered seafarers, but only around 6,000 are actively employed, with just 50 serving as officers.

Stakeholders said Kenya will need to expand maritime training, implement a national wage framework and strengthen labour protections if it hopes to position its seafarers to compete effectively in the global shipping labour market.