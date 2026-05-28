Growing dominance of China in African ports ruffles feathers

This photo taken on August 15, 2024, shows a view of the Kenya Mombasa Oil Terminal built by the China Communications Construction Co Ltd. [File, Standard]

There is a seductive simplicity in the narrative that China’s expanding footprint in African ports is merely about infrastructure, efficiency, and trade facilitation.

New berths, deeper drafts, modern cranes, and digitised logistics chains all point to a continent finally correcting its historical deficit in maritime capacity.