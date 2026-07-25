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Ruiru 'Vampire' arrested after lodging incident with woman

By Gitau Wanyoike | Jul. 25, 2026
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The suspect was arrested after an angry mob cornered and assaulted him near the Powerstar area in Ruiru town following weeks of attacks that had spread fear among residents. [Courtesy, X]

Police in Ruiru have arrested a 35-year-old man believed to be behind a series of bizarre and violent attacks in which residents were robbed and bitten, leaving several victims nursing serious injuries.

The suspect, identified as Githaiga from Mugutha, was arrested on Saturday afternoon after an angry mob cornered and assaulted him near the Powerstar area in Ruiru town following weeks of attacks that had spread fear among residents.

Ruiru Sub-County Police Commander Charles Kibathi confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect was heavily intoxicated at the time and had allegedly bitten a woman who was with him, tearing part of her lower lip.

"The suspect and the female victim were taken to hospital for treatment as investigations continue," Kibathi said.

He added that detectives are investigating whether the suspect is linked to the earlier attacks reported in Ruiru and neighbouring Gitothua Ward.

However, some residents defended the suspect, claiming the altercation that led to the woman being bitten stemmed from a disagreement after the two emerged from a room where they had spent the night.

Kibathi assured residents that police are pursuing all leads to establish whether other people may have been involved in the attacks and pledged to intensify security operations in the area.

The arrest follows weeks of panic after several residents reported being attacked by a man who allegedly robbed victims before violently biting them.

Among the latest victims was Daniel Ndegwa, who was attacked on July 11 at about 9 p.m. while walking to a nearby shopping centre. Ndegwa told police he was confronted by a man demanding his mobile phone before a struggle ensued. During the confrontation, the attacker bit his finger and injured his left hand. A friend who was accompanying him was also reportedly bitten.

Residents said the attacks had become increasingly frequent throughout July, forcing many people to avoid walking outside after dark.

In one of the most shocking incidents, another victim reportedly suffered severe facial injuries after the attacker allegedly bit off part of his cheek.

The incidents have disrupted normal life in Ruiru town and Gitothua Ward, with many residents opting to remain indoors in the evenings for fear of being attacked.

Residents, led by Severino Githinji, criticized the security situation, saying families have been living in constant fear and called for increased police patrols and swift action against those responsible.

Police said the first official report of the attacks was made on July 11, and investigations are ongoing to establish whether the arrested suspect is responsible for all the reported incidents.

Kibathi urged members of the public to continue cooperating with investigators as detectives work to unravel the full circumstances surrounding the attacks.

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Related Topics

Ruiru Vampire Ruiru Insecurity Ruiru Biting Attacks
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