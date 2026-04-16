New Kifwa team takes office after chaotic polls

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The newly elected Kifwa Mombasa branch leadership led by chairperson Leonard Njiru address a media briefing in Mombasa on April 7, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

The Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (Kifwa) Mombasa branch has unveiled a new leadership team following elections held on March 26, 2026.

The elections, held at the Bandari Maritime Academy, saw 385 eligible members cast their votes through a secret ballot, in line with the association’s constitution.

The elections were overshadowed by chaos and confusion after the outgoing branch chairman Rajab Hamisi and vice chairman Musa Mbira ordered everyone to leave the venue amid chairs being thrown in the amphitheatre.

However, the new team was cleared by the registrar of societies Teresia Gathagu, who declared the exercise free and fair. The new team, chaired by Leonard Njiru, will serve for three years instead of one following the amendment of the Kifwa constitution last year, which extended the term of office.

Among the priorities outlined by the new leadership are advocating for the enactment of the Kenya Customs Agents and Freight Forwarders Bill, enhancing institutional capacity, and implementing regional customs bond systems in partnership with insurance companies.

“The association also plans to launch an annual logistics conference and excellence awards, empower women and youth within the sector, and invest in acquiring a permanent office and other assets,” Njiru said.

On Wednesday, Njiru confirmed that the process complied with all legal and procedural requirements and that the team has since been registered by the registrar of societies. He will be deputised by Mary June Oyare as vice-chairperson, alongside Clement Ngala as secretary and Wycliffe Adel as treasurer.

The board includes David Mwiti, Master Dennis Kimatu, Agnes Kalekye, Mary Mwaniki, and Roy Mwanthi. According to Njiru, a section of aggrieved candidates disrupted proceedings by switching off the returning officer’s microphone, sparking an altercation that left one member injured and led to the destruction of property, including a laptop and a mobile phone.

The matter has since been reported to the police. Despite the chaos, the election outcome has received official validation from the returning officer Andrew Ochieng, and the representative of the registrar of societies, Philip Mukala, along with legal counsel Vincent Otieno and auditor Hillary Ruchangi, who were present during the polls.

The representatives affirmed that the process was free, fair, and transparent, effectively legitimising the new office-bearers.

A key highlight of the transition is the shift from a one-year to a three-year leadership term, a constitutional amendment ratified in December 2025. The change was expected to enhance continuity and enable the implementation of long-term strategic initiatives.

Oyare called for unity within the association, urging unsuccessful candidates to support the new leadership to advance the members’ interests in the transport logistics industry. She emphasised the importance of accepting electoral outcomes and working collectively for the growth of the logistics industry.

The new leadership now assumes office with a broader mandate and heightened expectations to steer the association and the wider freight and logistics sector towards sustained growth and professionalism. Njiru said they are now preparing to participate in the Kifwa national elections in the coming weeks.

Ngala, who had successfully defended his seat, said the association has come of age and is capable of handling any misunderstandings and called on members to rally behind the new team.

“The elections should be a thing of the past. We are advising members to trust the process and unite behind the new leadership,” he said.