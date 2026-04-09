Why Addis is key to KPA growth target

Maritime experts in Mombasa have called for a more proactive approach that aims to target the potential Ethiopia has for the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).
They called for establishing and strengthening a hinterland liaison office inAddisAbaba, not just as a mere diplomatic gesture but as a strategic necessity, anchored in the economic reality of Ethiopia as one of Africa’s largest and fastest-growing consumer markets.
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